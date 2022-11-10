Camp Lejeune electric 'microgrid' aimed at climate resiliency

Four years ago, Hurricane Florence attacked Marine Corps bases in North Carolina like no military enemy could.

Between Camp Lejeune and nearby Marine Corps Air Station New River, 388 buildings sustained roof damage and 319 had interior damage.

At Camp Lejeune, New River and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point combined, more than 60% of nearly 6,200 homes were damaged by the storm.

The price tag for Florence-related repairs and building replacement at Camp Lejeune alone is $3.6 million.

Lejeune, wedged between the Atlantic Ocean and the New River in Onslow County, is one of several military bases considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to be at risk from the effects of climate change including hurricanes, a rising ocean and storm surge.

For the military, vulnerability is a weakness to be avoided at all costs. That’s why defense department officials are focused on making U.S. bases more resilient in the face of climate challenges.

At Lejeune, those efforts include a $22 million Duke Energy project to design and build an electric “microgrid” that will allow the facility to operate under power generated or stored onsite during outages caused by extreme weather, the company and Marine Corps are announcing Thursday.

‘A major step’The improvements include upgraded electrical infrastructure, 5 megawatts of on-site natural gas-generated electricity capacity, a 5.4-megawatt battery energy storage system, a connection to an existing solar array, and a system to manage demand and distribution.

“This project offers a number of innovative and integrated solutions that will lead to more efficient energy use and significant cost savings to Camp Lejeune,” said Melisa Johns, vice president distributed energy solutions at Charlotte-based Duke Energy.

The project is being funded through the defense department’s Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program.

“The Marine Corps is investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure to position installations to prevent, recover and survive a prolonged loss of electrical service from weather- and climate-related events,” said Marine Corps Installations Command Public Works Director Walter Ludwig. “(The project) is a major step toward furthering the reliability, resilience and efficiency of Camp Lejeune’s electrical infrastructure and on-site generation capabilities.”

While many military installations employ backup generators, microgrids allow bases to manage the power load and everything plugged into the grid while redirecting power to critical operations that require an uninterruptible energy supply during an unplanned power outage.

Camp Lejeune is home to the largest concentration of Marines, and makes up nearly 20% of energy consumption at all Marine Corps installations.

Duke Energy also completed a 13-megawatt solar facility at Camp Lejeune in 2015 that will be connected to the microgrid.

The microgrid project is being carried out by Duke Energy’s unregulated company that focuses on federal government projects.

Duke also recently installed what it calls the Southeast’s largest floating solar plant at the U.S. Army’s Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.

The 1.1-megawatt solar array is part of a $36 million contract that focused on energy resilience and security at the base including infrastructure modernization, lighting and water upgrades, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, and boiler system improvements.