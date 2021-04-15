Can manufacturer plans $200 million expansion, jobs in Winston-Salem

A local maker of metal beverage cans is proposing an expansion investment of nearly $200 million over two years and the creation of 94 new jobs, in a deal that would require $2.75 million in financial incentives from Forsyth County.
County officials aren't naming the Winston-Salem company, but say that both the city and the state of North Carolina will also be considering financial incentives for the expansion.
Kyle Haney, the county's director of community and economic development, brought the proposal to Thursday's briefing session of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners will act on the request on May 6.
County officials said Thursday that the jobs created in the expansion would pay an average wage of $77,300 per year, plus benefits.
The incentives paid by the county would be turned over to the can maker over a five-year period.
In addition, the county would seek a $250,000 One North Carolina grant from the state, as well as a $500,000 Rural Division Building Reuse grant from the state.
Under the proposal being considered by the county, the county would only pay incentive amounts that do not exceed 50% of the new property taxes generated by the company's investment.
The news comes on the heels of another financial incentives deal that both the city and county are considering, one that would bring the corporate headquarters of a vitamin and nutritional supplements company to Whitaker Park, and consolidate that company's manufacturing at the same location.
Winston-Salem considers $265,000 in incentives for that plant on May 3.
Forsyth County is considering a $327,000 incentives deal for the same company during the board's May 6 meeting.
Under the terms of the proposed deal with the can maker, the company would have to commit to at least $5.5 million in building renovation and upfit, and $190 million in equipment over two years.
The company would have to retain 217 jobs it now has at its Winston-Salem plant, and add 94 new jobs or the full-time equivalent of that many jobs. All the job slots have to be maintained for at least five years.
The proposed agreement has "clawback" provisions that allow the county to recover part or all of the incentives if the company doesn't meet its commitments.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines confirmed on Thursday that the city is likely to get an incentives request from the can maker, but said he didn't know how much the company might ask for.
Both city and county officials said they would reveal the names of both the can maker and the vitamin manufacturer before voting on whether to grant incentives.
Haney said that Greater Winston-Salem Inc. had requested that the names of the companies not be named during early discussions on the committee or briefing process.
"When these companies are considering relocations ... it does have some sort of effect on their employees," Haney said. "For instance, if they were to relocate their facilities from one state to another that possibly could affect their employees, so they are very protective about confidentiality during that process."
Haney said business recruiters here say that revealing the name too early puts the city and county at a disadvantage on some recruitment efforts.
