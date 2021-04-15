Can manufacturer plans $200 million expansion, jobs in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem considers $265,000 in incentives for that plant on May 3.

Forsyth County is considering a $327,000 incentives deal for the same company during the board's May 6 meeting.

Under the terms of the proposed deal with the can maker, the company would have to commit to at least $5.5 million in building renovation and upfit, and $190 million in equipment over two years.

The company would have to retain 217 jobs it now has at its Winston-Salem plant, and add 94 new jobs or the full-time equivalent of that many jobs. All the job slots have to be maintained for at least five years.

The proposed agreement has "clawback" provisions that allow the county to recover part or all of the incentives if the company doesn't meet its commitments.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines confirmed on Thursday that the city is likely to get an incentives request from the can maker, but said he didn't know how much the company might ask for.

Both city and county officials said they would reveal the names of both the can maker and the vitamin manufacturer before voting on whether to grant incentives.