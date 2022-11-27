 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Can yoga help women prepare for cancer surgery? Atrium Wake Forest Baptist study aims to find out.

  • 0

Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine are studying whether yoga could help patients preparing for surgery. 

The research is being funded in part by a five-year, $3.2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute.

Researchers' primary goal is to evaluate whether there is a benefit of practicing yoga or self-reflection in coordination with surgical care, also referred to as mind-body practices.

Yoga practices involving meditation, mindful movement and deep breathing are proven to reduce pain, psychological distress and sleep disturbances in some individuals.

Self-reflection, keeping a journal and having supportive conversations, also has been proven to improve physical and psychological health in some individuals.

Researchers will conduct a randomized clinical trial for women undergoing surgery for suspected gynecologic cancers at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Winston-Salem and Atrium's Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte.

People are also reading…

“Women undergoing surgery are at risk of developing chronic pain, which can be exacerbated by also experiencing stress or disturbed sleep,” said Stephanie Sohl, principal investigator and assistant professor of social sciences and health policy at the medical school.

“By improving the management of acute surgical pain and related experiences, we hope to proactively improve the well-being of this vulnerable population.

“Our team designed the interventions to be coordinated with the clinic flow and provide comprehensive care.”

The trial will compare the efficacy of two supportive programs delivered by telephone and video conference. All practices are designed to be performed from a chair or bed in any location.

Sohl said researchers will examine the efficacy of the interventions for improving pain, psychological distress and sleep disturbances.

Researchers also will measure behaviors, such as mobility, that may affect well-being after surgery.

“Our pilot study showed that mind-body practices are feasible to do and may be beneficial to patients," Sohl said.

"We hope this larger trial will provide data needed to inform providing a low-cost, non-pharmacological approach for improving outcomes in women undergoing gynecologic surgery.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert