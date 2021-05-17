 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Can you ID this suspect? Sweepstakes robber might have struck twice in Kernersville, police say.
0 comments

Can you ID this suspect? Sweepstakes robber might have struck twice in Kernersville, police say.

{{featured_button_text}}

KERNERSVILLE — Kernersville police have released crime-scene photos in hopes that someone will be able to identify the man who robbed a sweepstakes business on Union Cross Road on Saturday.

Police said they suspect that the man who robbed Union Cross Adult Arcade Sweepstakes on Saturday may by the same man who robbed the Skillz Sweepstakes on Bodenhamer Street on May 5.

In both cases, the robber is seen to have a tattoo with a spider design on the right side of his neck. Police said similar weigh and height descriptions were given for the suspect in both robberies.

Anyone with information should call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

In the case of the Union Cross robbery, police said the suspect threatened those inside with a firearm and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash.

The business is at 1529 Union Cross Road.

The Skillz business was robbed by two men, both with guns. The business is at 400-D E. Bodenhamer St.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 17

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News