Grown-ups usually don’t pack laptops in pool bags.

But then again, most adults — at least those who can’t be accused of being workaholics — aren’t hip-deep in the business of running for governor.

Perhaps that explains the unusual sight of state Treasurer Dale Folwell, an announced candidate for the state’s top executive since March, crunching numbers under an umbrella on an otherwise sun-kissed Saturday afternoon.

It is getting to be serious fundraising time, after all. Fall behind now and it’s game over.

And Folwell, a Republican, is serious about his candidacy even if too-early poll numbers — and the fundraising totals that go hand-in-glove with them — may not be to his liking.

How serious?

According to 2023 mid-year, semi-annual campaign finance reports, Folwell loaned his campaign a cool $1 million. With very favorable, 0-percent interest terms, of course.

Impressive start

Even with that loan pushing his total campaign receipts to more than $1.2 million, the state’s chief financial officer is trailing other candidates with far better name recognition.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is far and away the leader on the Republican side of the ledger. The Friends of Mark Robinson committee reported total receipts of more than $2.28 million — some $1.9 million in 22,930 aggregated individual contributions that pushed his cash-on-hand total to $3.2 million.

Walker 4 NC, the campaign committee backing former GOP Congressman Mark Walker reported total receipts of $553,714.

A fourth Republican candidate, retired health-care executive Jesse Thomas, just filed his organizational papers earlier this month and a fifth, a former state legislator named Andy Wells, loaned his campaign $51,000 to bring his total receipts to a little more than $63,000.

Dwarfing them all, at least in terms of socking away cash, is Attorney General Josh Stein, the only Democrat of note in the race to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Josh Stein for North Carolina committee reported total receipts of $11.2 million with $10.7 million from individual contributions. The Stein committee had $8.2 million cash on hand.

Those are eye-popping totals seven months out from the state primary elections.

Historically, candidates don’t talk about fundraising, loans or finance reports. They’ll say the financial horserace isn’t worth discussion, that fundraising is a necessary evil and then attempt to steer conversations to issues. Or rivals.

So for smart analysis and insight, we turn to political scientists such as Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College.

“With Stein’s and Robinson’s significant numbers, it is the serious start of fundraising for 2024,” Bitzer wrote in an email, “because money helps lay a sufficient foundation for the overall campaign in terms of personnel, organization, advertising and grass-roots operations.

“As we say, ‘money is the mother’s milk of politics,’ and what these numbers tell me is that North Carolina’s gubernatorial contest next year will probably be one of the most expensive in the nation.”

Indeed.

With Cooper barred by law from seeking a third consecutive term, candidates see an open path toward becoming governor.

Unseating a popular incumbent is a big ask — especially in a so-called “purple” state where Democrats and Republicans typically run hard in statewide contests.

(Control of the General Assembly and the state’s congressional delegation, thanks to gerrymandering, is another matter entirely.)

As for the race for governor, the filing of mid-year campaign finance reports indicate that the dash for cash — a reliable predictor of a tsunami of television ads next year — is on.

And the fact that Folwell made his campaign a loan shows that the Winston-Salem native will not go down without a fight.

“As to Folwell’s initial loan to jump start his campaign, it’s not surprising in today’s politics that those with the resources of private financial means can kick start their campaign, but it makes a notable difference in terms of where the grassroots and donor class are driving their money towards,” Bitzer wrote.

True.

But no matter its source, having a sizable warchest should help Folwell pump up his name recognition — and his numbers.

Expensive campaign

A poll released earlier this summer by the conservative John Locke Foundation took the temperature of potential matchups between different Republicans and Democratic frontrunner Stein.

Only Robinson, well known to political types for bombastic (and frequently homophobic) rhetoric, led Stein at 41.5 percent to 40.8.

Stein led Folwell (39.4 percent to 33.8 percent) and Walker (39.4 percent to 36.8).

Part of the reason, of course, is name recognition. Stein and Robinson have used their positions to boost theirs.

Folwell is trying, too, by engaging in a public battle with the state’s giant health-care providers over transparency in pricing.

A report produced by his office and the Duke University School of Law upped the ante and highlighted his efforts.

Its analysis showed that between 2017 and 2022, 5,922 debt collection lawsuits by tax-exempt health systems including Atrium Health targeted more than 7,500 patients and their families in North Carolina.

The suits resulted in more than $57 million in judgments for the hospitals, researchers found, including million in interest and fees. State law allows hospitals to charge 8 percent.

(Of course, expanding Medicaid in the state to some 600,000 poor North Carolinians eligible for the program would help dramatically. But a months-long delay in implementing the expansion — as well as years-long opposition to doing so in the first place — can be laid squarely at the feet of Republicans who control the Legislature.)

Either way, that should be a topic of debate for the 2024 gubernatorial campaign along with tax policy and the state of public education.

And that’s going to take dough. A pile of it.

“Probably part of the reason also for the dramatic numbers for Stein and Robinson is the realization that money will be continuously needed if both succeed in capturing their respective party nominations,” Bitzer wrote. “(And) building a war chest now sends cues and signals to other donors about the seriousness of investing in their campaigns, especially for the general campaign next fall.”