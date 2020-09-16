A man has died after his car struck a utility pole early Wednesday and was engulfed in flames, according to Winston-Salem Police.
Police said Brian Melvin Colson, of 401 Beaumont Street, was going south on North Broad Street when his 2004 Ford Taurus veered off the road to the right. His car collided with a utility pole before striking the side of a parked vehicle in front of Piedmont Music Center and coming to a halt, according to police. The car then caught fire, police said.
Officers found the burning car in the 200 block of North Broad Street and found Colson's body inside after the Winston-Salem Fire Department put out the fire.
The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, police said, and it is unclear why Colson's Taurus ran off the road.
North Broad Street from Second Street to Fourth Street will be closed Wednesday for repairs and to replace the utility pole, although it wasn't immediately clear how long the work will take.
