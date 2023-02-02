A car drove around a stopped school bus picking up children in Winston-Salem Thursday morning, striking the bus, but no injuries were reported, Winston-Salem police said.

There was no information on possible charges but the case remains under investigation.

Police said the wreck occurred at 6:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of 25th Street.

Bus No. 500, driven by Megan Coleen Martin, was stopped and picking up children when a Dodge Charger driven by Annette Lavonne Hennie drove around the bus on the left. The front right side of the car struck the front left side of the bus. Damage was minimal, police said.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school officials were notified and responded to the scene, police said.