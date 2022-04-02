Car of man missing since 2006 found in Winston Lake

The car of man who has been missing since 2006 has been found in Winston Lake, Winston-Salem police said Saturday.

Human remains were found in the 1993 Pontiac Grand Am, police said.

Dedrick Bernard Smith, 26, of Booker Street in Winston-Salem was driving the car when he was reported missing Oct. 4, 2006, police said.

Police and members of Adventures with Purpose recovered the car at 7 a.m. Saturday from Winston Lake.

The last known contact with Smith came during a telephone conversation on Oct. 4, 2006.

The investigation into Smith's disappearance continued through the years, but no viable leads were developed, police said.

On Friday, a member of Adventures with Purpose contacted Winston-Salem police about 7:15 p.m. Friday, saying the group had found the Pontiac submerged in the lake, police said.

Adventures with Purpose is search and recovery dive team that helps find missing people, according to its website. The organization's headquarters is in Bend, Oregon.

The medical examiner's office will work to identify the human remains and determine a manner and cause of death.

A relative for Smith was notified of the discovery, police said.

Speaking through a friend, Deborah Smith, Dedrick's mother, declined to comment Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding Dedrick Smith's disappearance started when Smith's girlfriend went on a late-night food run, and when she got back home, he was gone, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in June 2011.

At that time, Deborah Smith said she talked to her son earlier on the day he disappeared, Oct. 2, 2006, and he said he would come to her house the next day. But he didn't show up. When she got a call from his girlfriend asking where he was. Smith said, she knew something was wrong.

"There are no words to describe it when your child is missing," Smith said. "Your world is turned upside down. Your heart is broken into a million pieces."

Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.