Car was speeding before crash into SC pond that killed 5

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A car that crashed into a South Carolina pond earlier this month killing five people was speeding and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck, police said.

The 2016 Chevrolet Impala hit a curb on Jan. 23 on Harrelson Boulevard near the Myrtle Beach airport and was going so fast it flipped several times before plunging into the pond, according to a statement released this this week by Myrtle Beach police.

Investigators reviewed traffic cameras and evidence at the crash scene and determined there were no other vehicles in the area, police said.

When emergency workers arrived, they found three people on the shore of the pond and three others still inside the submerged car, police said.

Four people died the day of the crash and a fifth person died days later, authorities said. One person in the car survived.

The driver, Thomas Levon McDowell, 23, of Lake City, was killed, investigators said.

Authorities identified the other people killed as Jamar Matthews, 19, of Lake City; Shiquan Graham, 20, of Lake City; Niterria Johnson, 22, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and LeAna McMillian, 17, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.