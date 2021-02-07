Cardinal hopes new provider agreements will keep Forsyth, Mecklenburg on board

Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth manager, said Thursday she had no comment on the latest Cardinal statement. Robinson said she plans to provide an update to the commissioners during their briefing set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

Conger said Cardinal "continue to have open and constructive dialogue" with the Forsyth and Mecklenburg commissioners "and remain committed to partnering with them to improve the health and wellness of our members."

Cardinal said its Forsyth-focused action plan includes:

• A new county operations director, "who will be able to leverage the full breadth of ... services for the county."

• Faster decisions on all treatment authorization requests, with 98% of requests for children involved in foster care processed within 72 hours.

• Added five new therapeutic foster care agreements in December.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Assigned a Cardinal Department of Social Services liaison to the county DSS. The liaison participates in consultations regarding children who are involved with Child Protective Services or in-home services.

In November, Forsyth commission vice chair Don Martin said Forsyth "is actively evaluating options with other MCOs. It is clear this is a lengthy process.