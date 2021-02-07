Cardinal hopes new provider agreements will keep Forsyth, Mecklenburg on board

Cardinal Innovations officials are hopeful that an initiative designed to enhance youth behavioral-health services in Mecklenburg County will have a spillover effect in Forsyth County.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
Its network includes Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Rockingham counties in the Triad. Nearly 25% of its network population is in Mecklenburg.
Cardinal has relied the past three months on public relations campaigns in an attempt to keep its behavioral health oversight network intact as six of its 20 counties — including Forsyth and Mecklenburg — are in various stages of departure. Cabarrus, Orange, Stanly and Union have been on the same path.
On Nov. 12, the Forsyth Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that began the process of disengaging from Cardinal, the state's largest behavioral health managed-care organization. The resolution said Forsyth "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."
On Tuesday, Cardinal said it has entered into new agreements with three major providers in Charlotte: Thompson Child & Family Focus, Alexander Youth Network and Pinnacle Family Services.
The MCO said the new agreement would enable it "to serve more youth who represent the most complex and challenging cases — seeking to strengthen a child welfare system that is stretched thin."
Cardinal listening
Cardinal spokeswoman Ashley Conger said that the agreements were focused on addressing Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners concerns, "the provider agreements are impactful to Forsyth County as they represent a significant capacity increase there and across all 20 counties."
"While the providers are based in Charlotte, they have locations in and around Forsyth County that will improve our ability to serve children there who are impacted by the foster system."
On Thursday, Cardinal released a Forsyth-focused statement that represented a recent update to the commissioners on the agency's County Action Plan.
Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten said the agency and Forsyth officials "share a commitment to quality health care and support for the individuals we serve."
"We will continue to maintain an open dialogue with county leaders as we work with our local partners to strengthen the safety net in Forsyth County.”
Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth manager, said Thursday she had no comment on the latest Cardinal statement. Robinson said she plans to provide an update to the commissioners during their briefing set for 2 p.m. Thursday.
Conger said Cardinal "continue to have open and constructive dialogue" with the Forsyth and Mecklenburg commissioners "and remain committed to partnering with them to improve the health and wellness of our members."
Cardinal said its Forsyth-focused action plan includes:
• A new county operations director, "who will be able to leverage the full breadth of ... services for the county."
• Faster decisions on all treatment authorization requests, with 98% of requests for children involved in foster care processed within 72 hours.
• Added five new therapeutic foster care agreements in December.
• Assigned a Cardinal Department of Social Services liaison to the county DSS. The liaison participates in consultations regarding children who are involved with Child Protective Services or in-home services.
In November, Forsyth commission vice chair Don Martin said Forsyth "is actively evaluating options with other MCOs. It is clear this is a lengthy process.
"In the meantime, we are working with Cardinal to provide the best services that we can for all those families and agencies served by Cardinal. It is too soon to measure real progress."
The largest component of the Cardinal action plan is a pledge to spend $30 million over two years "to help take care of children in foster care" in all 20 counties.
Areas of dispute
There have been concerns expressed in the six departing counties about Cardinal's lack of assistance in placing youth in foster care, particularly those released from juvenile detention centers, along with slow reimbursement rates when counties take the initiative to place the youths.
Forsyth County attorney Gordon Watkins said in November there would be a 30-day public comment period on the disengagement process.
"The citizens of Forsyth County face numerous challenges in accessing behavioral health, substance abuse, and intellectual/developmental delay services through Cardinal," the Forsyth resolution said.
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Sutten said after the Forsyth resolution was authorized that "we presented a thoughtful and thorough plan to Forsyth County that addressed the concerns they shared with DHHS."
"Regardless of the resolution and ultimate decision by Secretary (Mandy) Cohen, we will continue to listen, respond and improve how we work with Forsyth County on behalf of the health and well-being of its most vulnerable citizens."
Forsyth board Chairman Dave Plyler said Nov. 12 that commissioners "owe it to the people we serve ... to make sure" that Cardinal secures quality, timely service from behavioral health providers.
"We've got to, somehow or another, to follow through on the resolution that's being proposed."
Letter of intent
The commissioners' resolution represents a letter of intent to Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The other five counties have authorized similar letters of intent.
By state law, Cohen is required to approve any county move. The disengagement process would take up to nine months to complete if approved.
Cohen said Nov. 10 that “we take those concerns (expressed by the counties) very seriously.”
On Dec. 30, Cohen said DHHS "continues to work through on the process of folks who have asked us to disengage from Cardinal."
"Our teams are reviewing that information, and I don't have any further update."
"There are a number of counties trying to do the same thing, so we would imagine that at some point there could be a global solution to this," Watkins said.
336-727-7376