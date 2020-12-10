Cardinal Innovations creates child welfare program for counties

Cardinal Innovations, the state's largest behavioral health managed care organization, said Wednesday it has established a child welfare program in partnership with its county departments of Social Services, including Forsyth.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
The program is designed "to support the mental and behavioral health needs of children and youth who have entered or are at risk of entering DSS custody.
The program's website — www.cardinalinnovations.org/Members/Child-Welfare-Program — provides answers to frequently asked questions, links to local and state resources, and a list of services available to impacted children and their families.
The website follows on Cardinal committing on Nov. 9 to making a $30 million investment over two years to children in foster care.
Cardinal will offer an agreement with its county DSS partners that provides a monthly payment, referred to as sub-capitation, for every Medicaid-eligible foster child in its care.
Counties will be able to use these Medicaid funds to cover the cost of some preliminary or transitional care, or to address such issues as housing, transportation, food insecurity.
Cardinal's child welfare partnership comes as the MCO faces the potential departure of at least six counties, including Forsyth, from its 20-county network.
A recent change in state law allowed for some 16- and 17-year-olds who were incarcerated to be let out of prison and placed in a group home setting until they turn 18.
Forsyth public health officials have said there is a shortage of group rooms locally and statewide, and that Cardinal has struggled to find matches that in some instances have led to Forsyth DSS to secure the placement and seek reimbursement from Cardinal.
On Nov. 12, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that begins the process of disengaging from Cardinal.
Shontell Robinson, an assistant county manager, said at that time that county staff would bring a recommendation on one of the state's other six MCOs "within a few weeks."
The resolution said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."
"The citizens of Forsyth County face numerous challenges in accessing behavioral health, substance abuse and intellectual/developmental delay services through Cardinal," the resolution said.
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
The other counties pursuing disengagement from Cardinal are Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Orange, Stanly and Union.
By state law, Cohen is required to approve any county move. The disengagement process would take up to nine months to complete if approved.
