Cardinal Innovations creates child welfare program for counties

Cardinal's child welfare partnership comes as the MCO faces the potential departure of at least six counties, including Forsyth, from its 20-county network.

A recent change in state law allowed for some 16- and 17-year-olds who were incarcerated to be let out of prison and placed in a group home setting until they turn 18.

Forsyth public health officials have said there is a shortage of group rooms locally and statewide, and that Cardinal has struggled to find matches that in some instances have led to Forsyth DSS to secure the placement and seek reimbursement from Cardinal.

On Nov. 12, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that begins the process of disengaging from Cardinal.

Shontell Robinson, an assistant county manager, said at that time that county staff would bring a recommendation on one of the state's other six MCOs "within a few weeks."

The resolution said the county "has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution."

"The citizens of Forsyth County face numerous challenges in accessing behavioral health, substance abuse and intellectual/developmental delay services through Cardinal," the resolution said.