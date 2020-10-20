Cardinal Innovations faces potential exit by two counties over service delivery problems. Forsyth is considering next steps.

Frustrations with Cardinal Innovations' oversight and funding decisions has led the Cabarrus and Union County boards of commissioners to approve leaving the state's largest behavioral health managed care organization on Monday.
Local and state elected officials said Tuesday they are also dissatisfied with Cardinal's response to recipient and providers issues. They say their concerns are shared by others in Cardinal's 20-county network.
Behavioral health MCOs oversee providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services, using federal and state Medicaid funds.
N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Tuesday that he and Forsyth commissioner vice chairman Don Martin "have had a number of calls and conversations about service levels," in particular with older youth foster care placements, with Cardinal and DHHS officials.
"I would say right now Cardinal is aware they must improve, or Forsyth will also be looking at their options," Lambeth said. "Cardinal has committed to action plans to improve and understands the seriousness of the concerns in Forsyth."
Martin, the commissioner' liaison with Cardinal, said Forsyth commissioners discussed Cardinal provider concerns in February. Board members plan to revisit Cardinal issues on Wednesday with county staff members who have health care responsibilities.
"We're not ready to jump, and we're planning to be deliberate, but it could go in that direction," Martin said. "We could take the step of putting Cardinal on notice."
Trey Sutten, Cardinal's chief executive since January 2018, was scheduled to meet Tuesday with Mecklenburg County officials about their alliance.
"We have been committed partners in Union and Cabarrus counties for decades," Sutten said in a statement. "We have been working hard at these relationships and feel that our joint efforts have been headed in the right direction, so yesterday’s activities were especially disappointing.
"Our focus is on our members receiving the services they need, supporting our providers who take care of them, and ensuring that as a system, we do the right thing for our most vulnerable citizens.
"Regardless of the outcome, we’re staying focused on our mission and serving members across all of our counties, including those in the Triad."
DHHS response
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, also including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes counties in the Triad.
Cardinal’s importance can be measured in part by the fact that it handled more than $735 million in annual federal and state Medicaid money in fiscal 2018-19, as well as $118 million in non-Medicaid revenue.
The Cabarrus and Union commissioners' vote included a joint request directing county officials to transition to Partners Behavioral Health Management, based in Gastonia. Partners serves nine counties: Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rutherford, Surry and Yadkin.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, is required to approve any county move between the state's seven behavioral health MCOs. Cohen could not be immediately reached for comment on the Cabarrus and Union requests.
The Cabarrus and Union commission chairs sent a letter Monday to Cohen, which was copied to the co-chairs of the state joint legislative oversight committee on Health and Human Services. Among those co-chairs are Lambeth and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
The letter did not cite reasons for departing from Cardinal and joining Partners. The joint resolution also did not provide reasons for leaving Cardinal.
The joint resolution cited that "Partners operates in a manner that is very inclusive, innovative and engaging with local agencies, stakeholders and community partners" and "Partners' internal and external culture aligns with the expectations of Cabarrus and Union counties in meeting the needs of our citizens."
Kody Kinsley, deputy secretary for behavioral health for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said that once the department receives the request for approval and all required materials, it will review the information and issue its decision.
"As we all know, transitions can be disruptive, especially in the midst of the other changes happening now and in the near future," Kinsley said. "In keeping with their mission, the department expects MCOs to actively partner with counties to identify issues and resolve them for the betterment of North Carolinians.
"In light of the impact of COVID-19, we need a unified focus on actively and rapidly serving the behavioral health needs of North Carolinians."
Rumblings
There have been rumblings from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg behavioral health advocates expressing dissatisfaction with how Cardinal was dispersing or withholding funding to providers or for projects.
Charlotte TV station WSOC reported that Mecklenburg commissioners expressed concern at a February meeting about delays in treatment for children and cuts in crisis-team funding.
“I would say there have been times they have fallen short in authorizing what we believe are necessary and appropriate services,” Michelle Lancaster, Union's deputy manager, said to Charlotte TV station WSOC.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see (other counties) take different steps or similar steps."
Liz Cooper, public relations official for Union, said Tuesday that the county "has had multiple challenges with Cardinal Innovations and service provision, particularly with kids in the custody of DSS.
"However, the reason for this request is broader than one specific issue. We carefully evaluated what both organizations offer and determined Partners Behavioral Health Management better suits our need to provide high-quality care to our residents."
Forsyth concerns
In Forsyth, Lambeth, Krawiec and Martin said concerns about Cardinal also involve monitoring provider performance.
"The majority of complaints that I am receiving are from constituents who are not receiving in-home services as required," Krawiec said. "It appears to be a worker shortage from what I can determine. Families are complaining that shifts are being missed repeatedly."
Lambeth said that Cardinal "is obligated to provide a set number of hours of care to these patients, and often they skip or miss a service, and the patients and families are very concerned.
"Cardinal gets paid to provide these services, and for a variety of reasons can't meet their obligations to these families. That is unacceptable."
Martin cautioned that he and Lambeth considered the foster care placement issues as a systemic issue not just affecting Cardinal, but all of the state's seven behavioral health MCOs.
A recent change in state law allowed for some 16- and 17-year-olds who were incarcerated to be let out of prison and placed in a group home setting until they turn 18.
Martin said there is a shortage of group rooms locally and statewide, and Cardinal has struggled to find matches that in some instances have led to Forsyth Department of Social Services officials to secure the placement and seek reimbursement from Cardinal.
"It's not a simple process, and Mandy Cohen has several things on her plate," Martin said.
Davidson County manager Chris Smith said Tuesday he "has not had any conversations with commissioners related to Cardinal and concerns about services."
Rockingham County manager Lance Metzler said Tuesday that "our commissioners have not had any in-depth discussions regarding the performance of Cardinal. Administratively, we have had some concerns about some issues that we hope can get resolved."
