Cardinal Innovations, fired CEO reach settlement over lawsuits

Cardinal reimbursed the state the $3.8 million from administrative funds.

About an hour after Cardinal filed its lawsuit against Topping in Mecklenburg Superior Court, an investigator hired by the Cardinal board, Kurt Meyers, disclosed his findings in a press conference.

On May 30, 2018, Topping sued the former federal prosecutor for libel and slander, claiming Meyers’ presentation was “misleading and false.” That lawsuit came 15 days after Topping countersued Cardinal.

According to Thursday's filings, "the necessary papers are now being prepared to finalize the global settlement."

The parties requested the court's permission to have until March 10 to file that agreement. The current filing deadline is Tuesday.

Cardinal agreed on June 1, 2021, to being taken over by Vaya Health of Asheville by June 30, 2022.