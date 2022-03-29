Cardinal Innovations, former CEO agree to drop lawsuits

Lawsuits involving Cardinal Innovations and Richard Topping Jr., its fired chief executive, have been settled by each party agreeing to end their respective litigation, according to a civil court filing submitted Tuesday.

The parties notified the N.C. Court of Appeals on Jan. 27 that they expected to reach a settlement.

Cardinal, based in Charlotte, had operated as the state’s largest behavioral health managed care organization covering 20 counties — including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes counties in the Triad.

In March 2018, a newly constituted Cardinal board of directors sued Topping as part of an attempt to claw-back, or recover, $1.68 million in severance that the previous board paid to Topping.

Topping filed a countersuit against the new Cardinal board pursuing damages in excess of $1 million.

The settlement filing shows that no trial date had been set to address the respective lawsuits.

"Cardinal Innovations stands by all claims and defenses it has asserted in this case, and strongly believes it would have prevailed had it proceeded to trial in the courts," Cardinal said in a statement.

According to the settlement, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services agreed to withdraw its claw-back pursuit as part of allow Cardinal to dissolve.

"Considering the need to fully wrap up Cardinal's affairs, and with a desire to be a good steward of future resources, all parties have elected to finalize this matter," Cardinal said.

Background

The main factor in reaching the settlement appears to be the pending dissolution of Cardinal as an on-going entity after Thursday.

Cardinal agreed on June 1, 2021, to being taken over by Vaya Health of Asheville by June 30, 2022. The consolidation was completed on Jan. 1, 2022, with Vaya not being required by DHHS to assume Cardinal's litigation and liabilities.

That merger occurred in part in response to several county boards of commissioners, including Davidson, Davie, Forsyth and Rockingham, gaining permission in fall 2021 by then-state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to move to another MCO.

The common denominator among the commissioners is they had lost faith in Cardinal’s ability to manage care for their residents.

Topping is serving as chief legal officer for CareSource, a managed-care services provider based in Dayton, Ohio.

The board has been pursuing altogether about $3.8 million in paid severance from four former Cardinal officials. Cardinal reimbursed the state the $3.8 million from administrative funds.

About an hour after Cardinal filed its lawsuit against Topping in Mecklenburg Superior Court, an investigator hired by the Cardinal board, Kurt Meyers, disclosed his findings in a press conference.

On May 30, 2018, Topping sued the former federal prosecutor ahd his law firm McGuireWoods for libel and slander, claiming Meyers’ presentation was “misleading and false.” That lawsuit came 15 days after Topping countersued Cardinal.

According to the settlement, Topping continues to pursue his complaint against Meyers and the law firm.

Controversial reign

Cardinal, at its peak, had responsibility for more than 850,000 Medicaid recipients and more than $675 million in federal and state Medicaid funding.

The firing of Topping in November 2017 represented the climax of regulatory and legal probes into his performance as Cardinal’s top executive.

The Cardinal board was revamped in large part because Cohen determined the previous board, led by chairwoman Lucy Drake, had acted inappropriately in paying severance to Topping and other Cardinal executives as part of their dismissals.

Topping was terminated without cause by the previous Cardinal board on Nov. 17, 2017, which allowed him to receive a $1.68 million, two-year severance package. The board also allowed Topping to continue his duties through Nov. 30, 2017.

Cohen stepped in on Nov. 27, 2017, to formally remove Topping and disband the Cardinal board.

State law permits the health secretary to remove the chief executive and the board of a behavioral-health MCO if the secretary determines that the agency demonstrates serious financial mismanagement or serious regulatory noncompliance.

Topping faces seven claims in the Cardinal lawsuit: breach of contract; breach of fiduciary duties; breach of implied duty of good faith and fair dealing (in his role as CEO); conversion (deleting data from Cardinal-owned devices and not returning Cardinal electronic property); unjust enrichment; constructive trust (knowingly accepting overpayments in severance); and constructive fraud (taking without permission highly confidential Cardinal financial and operational data).

The revamped Cardinal board complaint called Topping’s severance “excessive and unlawful payments.” Topping also was paid as much as $635,000 in annual salary — more than three times the $204,000 permitted by state law.

State Auditor Beth Wood said in a May 2017 audit ordered by a bipartisan group of legislators in August 2016 that Cardinal’s “whole independent contractor claims have been taken out of context, and they are being misleading when they say they are.”

