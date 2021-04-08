Cardinal Innovations names new chief medical officer

Cardinal Innovations announced Wednesday the appointment of Dr. John Johnson as its chief medical officer.

Johnson will have oversight for all clinical activities, including pharmacy, quality management and the proper provision of services to members.

He also will be responsible for ensuring an integrated approach to the physical and behavioral health of members, including those with needs related to intellectual and developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injury.

Johnson joins Cardinal after recently serving in the same role with Molina Healthcare Inc. of Columbus, Ohio.

Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.

However, Forsyth County is in a public-comment period about disengaging from Cardinal, while the boards of commissioners from Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties submitted the required requests to state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

