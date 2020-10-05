Cardinal Innovations nearly doubles funding in COVID-19 relief initiative

Cardinal Innovations has nearly doubled its COVID-19 relief funding efforts, adding 15 Triad nonprofits as recipients in its fourth and final round of grants for 2020.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, is the state’s largest behavioral health managed care organization. It serves 825,000 individuals in 20 North Carolina counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
Overall, Cardinal said it has distributed 128 grants totaling $1.97 million.
"As we reviewed grant submissions throughout the process, the additional funding was a direct response to the overwhelming need in our communities," Cardinal spokeswoman Ashley Conger said Monday.
Cardinal said it prioritized requests “that make an immediate impact on the availability of social services and increase the community’s overall ability to serve those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, especially individuals with mental health conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and/or substance use disorders.”
Trey Sutten, Cardinal's chief executive, said in a statement that the pandemic "brought issues of inequality into sharp focus, which directly impact the people we serve and the communities that we live in,"
"The Cardinal team and our board instinctively and quickly set up the relief fund and we're glad to be able to help.
"The not-for-profits we're investing in are on the frontline in addressing these challenges, and we're honored to provide them with financial support to help those in greatest need."
The groups chosen for the fourth round of grants will receive from $1,875 to $20,000 in funding.
Fourth-round recipients from the Triad are: Crisis Control Ministry Inc. (Forsyth); Davidson Medical Ministries (Davidson); Diaper Bank of North Carolina (multiple counties); Eliza's Helping Hands Inc. (Forsyth); Family Promise of Davie County; Harry Veterans Community Outreach Services Inc. (Forsyth); Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad Inc. (Rockingham); NCServes Central Carolina (multiple counties); Open Hands of Davidson County Inc.; Reidsville Family YMCA (Rockingham); Rockingham County DHHS; Smart Start of Forsyth County; The Cares Project Inc. (Forsyth); TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers Inc., multiple counties); Youth Unlimited (multiple counties).
Cardinal provided $1 million in the first three phases that were made from April 26 to May 13.
Third-round recipients were: Alamance County Meals on Wheels; Blessed Sacrament Church (Alamance); CityGate Dream Center (Alamance); Cone Health Care Connects (Rockingham); Family Promise of Davie; Formerly Incarcerated Transition Program, UNC Family Medicine (Alamance among six counties); and LOT 2540 Inc. (Rockingham).
Second-round recipients were: Allied Churches of Alamance Co.; Children’s Center of Northwest NC (Stokes); Crisis Ministry of Davidson County; H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (Forsyth); Rescue House Church (Davie); Salvation Army for Cabarrus, Davidson, Rowan, Stanly counties; Salvation Army of Alamance County; Salvation Army of Rockingham and Caswell counties; Southern Alamance Family Empowerment; Storehouse for Jesus (Davie).
First-round recipients were: Free Clinic of Rockingham County; Path of Hope Inc. (Davidson); and YWCA of Winston Salem and Forsyth County.
