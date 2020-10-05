Cardinal Innovations nearly doubles funding in COVID-19 relief initiative

Cardinal Innovations has nearly doubled its COVID-19 relief funding efforts, adding 15 Triad nonprofits as recipients in its fourth and final round of grants for 2020.

Cardinal, based in Charlotte, is the state’s largest behavioral health managed care organization. It serves 825,000 individuals in 20 North Carolina counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.

Overall, Cardinal said it has distributed 128 grants totaling $1.97 million.

"As we reviewed grant submissions throughout the process, the additional funding was a direct response to the overwhelming need in our communities," Cardinal spokeswoman Ashley Conger said Monday.

Cardinal said it prioritized requests “that make an immediate impact on the availability of social services and increase the community’s overall ability to serve those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, especially individuals with mental health conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and/or substance use disorders.”

Trey Sutten, Cardinal's chief executive, said in a statement that the pandemic "brought issues of inequality into sharp focus, which directly impact the people we serve and the communities that we live in,"