Cardinal Innovations plans virtual town hall event
Cardinal Innovations plans virtual town hall event

Cardinal Innovations, the state's largest behavioral health managed care organization, will hold a virtual town hall meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Monday.

Cardinal said its leadership team will provide updates and answer questions about Medicaid transformation, potential county disengagement, and "a new program to implement changes within our organization based on consumer partnership and feedback."

The virtual town hall will be on WebEx. The password is 1234. There's also a listen-only option at (415) 655-0003 and using access code 180 127 5585.

Six county boards of commissioners, including Forsyth County, have authorized resolution that begins the process of disengaging from Cardinal. The other counties are Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Orange, Stanly and Union.

Shontell Robinson, an assistant county manager, said Nov. 12 that county staff would bring a recommendation on one of the state's other six MCOs "within a few weeks."

Cardinal, based in Charlotte, oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.

Richard Craver
