Cardinal Innovations turns to PR campaign to keep counties from departing

He said the organization’s self-assessment report was designed in part to show how it is now “all about responsible money management, preventive care and investment in our communities.”

Some critics of Cardinal said at that time the MCO’s report represents, at times, a glossing over of continuing service issues, particularly what they called a lack of urgency in how it supports individuals experiencing a behavioral-health crisis.

Legislative response

Rep. Verla Insko, D-Orange, has expressed concerns about Cardinal's performance in her county.

"One of the criticisms I have heard about Cardinal Innovations is that they and their providers are out of touch with the people they serve," Insko said. "This (campaign) may be an effort to be more visible."

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has been among a bipartisan group of legislators who have been critical of Cardinal's performance under both Topping and Sutten.

"Cardinal has taken some serious criticism in the last few months, and with a number of counties publicly noting their concerns with Cardinal long term, it would appear they have decided to be more aggressive," Lambeth said last week.