Cardiologist: sudden cardiac arrest rare among athletes, challenging to detect

The shocking cardiac arrest experienced Monday by an NFL player has raised "could it happen to me" concern of parents and young athletes alike, a Novant Health Inc. cardiologist said Tuesday.
Dr. Bill Hammill, with Novant Pediatric Cardiology, discussed his observations of what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his collapse during first-quarter play Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL said Tuesday that Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Officials have released few details on what led to the cardiac arrest.
Medical officials have told the NFL that Hamlin's heart stopped within seconds of tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whose shoulder went into Hamlin's chest. Hamlin got to his feet briefly before collapsing backward.
Medical staff restored Hamlin's heartbeat on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance.
"We know that for those millions of people that watched what happened live or looked at media reports today, it is top of mind what happened," Hammill said.
Hammill said that during cardiac arrest, the odds of survival can go down about 10% for every minute the person is not treated by CPR or a defibrillator.
"The quicker they can do those things, the better the odds for a good outcome," Hammill said.
Hammill stressed what apparently happened to Hamlin "is fairly rare" for a youth or young adult.
The American College of Cardiology estimates that between 100 and 150 cardiac arrests involving competitive sports result in death each year. Hammill said an unforeseen cardiac arrest occurs in one out of every 200,000 people in the U.S. each year.
"When it occurs with sports, it catches all of our attention because these individuals are the epitome of fitness," Hammill said.
"At the professional level, they are well-trained, well-conditioned, so certainly it is very scary when it see something like this happen."
Another recent apparent example of sudden cardiac arrest involving a high-level athlete occurred in June 2021 when Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during a European Championship match. He was resuscitated with a defibrillator.
"When sudden cardiac arrest occurs, you're in a normal heart rhythm and suddenly you're in an abnormal heart rhythm, and it doesn't produce enough of a squeeze of the heart to allow you to send blood where it needs to go," Hammill said.
Hammill said doctors may determine that the blow to Hamlin's chest produced an abnormal heart rhythm.
He said that kind of blow typically involves a projectile or ball traveling at least 30 mph hitting the left side of the chest, such as in baseball, ice hockey and lacrosse.
"If the heart is stimulated at the wrong moment in time, a very vulnerable period when the heart is recovering electrically, that can produce that one-in-a-million outcome," Hammill said.
Can it happen to me?
Hammill said that kind of incident may occur just 20 to 30 times a year, almost always in younger athletes.
"If it's that one-in-a-million sudden impact (to the left side of the chest), there's not anything you can do to reduce the risk," Hammill said.
"It's just a tragic, wrong millisecond of time."
Sudden cardiac arrest from hereditary or other means "just doesn't occur very often in competitive sports, in part because the physical screenings are very thorough," Hammill said.
Hammill said it's very likely Hamlin's doctors will be evaluating his family's history for sudden cardiac arrest and death, or symptoms, that, if exists, he could have inherited.
That kind of review could prove noteworthy, if not life-saving, for other family members from the hereditary perspective.
Hammill said that because there's a risk of physical harm in most sports, middle and high school athletes and their parents are urged to provide as complete a family health history as they can during the annual physical.
Hammill said sports physicals in North Carolina contain a section that asks about family history of cardiac arrest, other heart issues or unexplained deaths.
"When those are checked positive, we need to do more work as healthcare providers when it comes to screening," Hammill said. "Missing something is what we all worry about.
"Those exams, hopefully, can pick those needle in a haystack cases and determine those who are at increased risk for a heart episode. We're able to do that in a lot of cases.
"We can intervene, refer them to a cardiologist, and restrict participation (in sports) if need be so that something like this doesn't happen to them."
