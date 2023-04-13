Carol Sloane was 80 and living alone in a small apartment outside of Boston when she first met filmmaker Michael Lippert of Winston-Salem.

Sloane had lots of stories to tell, stories about Johnny Carson, Ella Fitzgerald, the Beatles and what it was like to be oh-so-close to the big time.

She had pondered writing a book, but when Lippert arrived with camera crew in tow, she let him into her apartment and opened up about her extraordinary life.

The result is “Sloane: A Jazz Singer,” a moving documentary about a woman who some say could have been the heir apparent to Fitzgerald had she not arrived on the scene just as rock ‘n’ roll took over popular culture.

The film will be shown at RiverRun International Film Festival on Saturday at UNC School of the Arts and April 21 at Reynolds Place Theatre.

It’s the first full-length documentary for Lippert, a Cincinnati-native, whose previous short documentary on the Reeves Theater in Elkin was shown at RiverRun in 2019.

The Reeves documentary caught the attention of Stephen Barefoot, who has been involved in the arts in various capacities for most of his life. Barefoot first met Sloane while working at the Frog & Nightgown, a Raleigh jazz club, in the 1970s. Years later, he opened his own jazz club in Chapel Hill and hired Sloane as his booking agent.

A resident of the Triangle, Barefoot was looking for someone to tell the story of Sloane, who was living a somewhat-forgotten existence in Stoneham, Mass.

Still in fine voice and passionately in love with jazz, Sloane was about a week away from what she hoped would be a capstone to her career — a live recording at Birdland, the historic jazz club in New York City — when she met Lippert.

Lippert didn’t want to just film the performance, he wanted to capture her day-to-day life.

“She was living a very modest life and still barely making it,” he said.

The crew filmed her shopping at grocery store and liquor stores, watching her beloved New England Patriots on TV and fixing dinner. By the second day, Sloane turned talkative, and it became clear to Lippert that she wanted to tell her story.

Though she did tell Lippert to scram a few times, she was generous in granting accessibility.

Gaining her trust, Lippert said, was a “delicate dance.”

Born in Rhode Island in 1937, Sloane began singing professionally when she was 14, having fallen sway to vocal improvisers such as Fitzgerald. Moving to New York City, she got a gig opening for jazz pianist Oscar Peterson, who became a big fan.

Her break came in 1961 when she sang to a sparse crowd at the Newport Jazz Festival that eventually led to a deal with Columbia Records. Soon, she was booking gigs with some of the biggest names in show business, appearing regularly on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “The Steve Allen Show” as well as opening for comedian Lenny Bruce.

A honey-voiced interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Sloane seemed destined to reach the upper echelons of the jazz world. But the arrival of the Beatles created a seismic shift in the cultural landscape, and she never reached the stardom that would make her a household name.

“Because of the timing of when her career came to fruition, she was kind of unlucky,” Lippert said. “Rock ‘n’ roll was taking over, and she got the rug taken out from under her.”

As an aside, young Sloane shared a road manager with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, allowing her access to them on their first U.S. tours.

Sloane’s career tumbled and she found work, among other places, as a legal secretary for former Gov. Terry Sanford. During low points in her career, Sloane was able to continue singing at clubs in Raleigh and Chapel Hill with help from Barefoot.

Through bouts of poverty, depression that led to a suicide attempt and the death of her husband, Sloane persevered and never lost her love of music.

“She never betrayed her jazz instincts to do pop music,” Lippert said. “She always did what she was born to do. She wanted to be considered one of the best. That’s all she cared about.”

Leading up to the performance at Birdland, Lippert was able to capture Sloane’s nervousness about the gig. She worried her frail health would fail her, that her voice wouldn’t hold up and that no one would show.

It would be too much of a spoiler to reveal how the show went or what happened to Sloane. The documentary lays it all out.

After filming, Lippert set about corralling old photos and footage, including footage of her singing on “The Tonight Show” at the Library of Congress.

Lippert hopes by showing the documentary at film festivals, a distributor will come forward. Of course, he wants the film to be seen, but that’s not his priority.

“The first goal,” he said, “is to make Carol’s story well-known.”