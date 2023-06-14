UNC Chapel Hill is starting a statewide initiative to help lower the number of youth suicides.

Carolina Across 100 said Tuesday it is collaborating with UNC Suicide Prevention Institute on the initiative.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 18 in North Carolina, and the third leading cause of death for those ages 19 to 34, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Carolina Across 100 is tackling the critical challenges facing the people of North Carolina,” UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement.

“By partnering with local communities and listening to one another, we are finding solutions and collaborating to develop answers together.

"Suicide is destroying families across our state, and this new endeavor will work to address the urgent mental health challenges at its root.”

DHHS said that people who survive attempted suicides are in need of both physical and psychological care.

Over the next 12 months, Carolina Across 100 and the institute will work to establish community-level groups "focused on implementing strategies to prevent suicide and suicidal ideation and improve resources available for mental and behavioral health."

Communities may apply to participate in the program through July 28. The application is available at https://carolinaacross100.unc.edu/wellbeing.

Participating communities will work with local government agencies, school systems, institutions of higher education, health-care providers and faith- and community-based organizations,

Carolina Across 100 is a five-year initiative charged by Guskiewicz and housed at the School of Government’s ncIMPACT Initiative.

The mission is to form meaningful partnerships with communities in all 100 North Carolina counties to respond to challenges stemming from or exacerbated by COVID-19.

The plan is to collaborate in identifying community needs and target populations, aligning existing resources and programs, and developing plans to implement evidence-based prevention strategies.

The institute was created in September with a $25 million commitment from William and Dana Starling to the UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry. The gift empowers experts at Carolina to offer innovative and compassionate care to North Carolinians.

The institute's role will include providing participating communities with expertise in selecting the proven interventions that best suit their communities, "and then help implement those interventions in an effective and sustainable way."