Carolina Classic Fair begins at 11 a.m.

The Carolina Classic Fair opens at 11 a.m. Friday, but you'll have to wear a mask to get in.
Winston-Salem officials are emphasizing COVID-19 safety as they prepare to open the annual fair — or more precisely, annual until the coronavirus pandemic caused the fair's cancellation in 2020.
And for anyone concerned about safety from violence, in this time of frequent reports of shootings and gunfire, Winston-Salem officials are stressing that, as in years past, people entering the fairgrounds will have to pass through metal detectors.
Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said maximum efforts are being made to keep the fair safe this year.
"The marketing staff has put together some creative signage to make sure people know that the masking requirement is in place," Rowe said. "We will keep encouraging and reminding folks of that rule during the week. We will have masks at the entrances and provide them to folks who will have to have a mask to be admitted."
In addition to the mask requirement, the fair will have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand and organizers will make sure people are distanced when they ride the rides or take part in other fair amusements.
Efforts also are underway to encourage people to go to the fair on days that typically have fewer visitors. Unlimited-ride wristbands are discounted on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
General fair admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-11 and free for people 65 or older and children 5 or younger. On Friday only, an early-bird admission of $5 applies before 4 p.m.
In addition to the usual attractions of a Ferris wheel and funnel cakes, the fair this year will have a beer garden and, on Friday, COVID-19 vaccinations.
The coronavirus vaccinations will be administered to those who have not had their first shot at a Forsyth County Public Health Department mobile unit parked near the main gate. People who get that first shot can go into the fair for free.
Other highlights on the first day of the fair include a benefit for Second Harvest Food Bank through the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill, which serves up massive amounts of food on a 40-square-foot grill. A group called J.O.T. brings reggaeton and Spanish rap to afternoon performances at the Clock Tower Stage, which is free with admission. Later, Hispanic Heritage Night will feature music and dancing by La Ley and the Hispanic League. There’s a cake judging from 4-5 p.m. in Yesterday Village and a demolition derby in the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.
336-727-7369