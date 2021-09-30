Carolina Classic Fair begins at 11 a.m.

The Carolina Classic Fair opens at 11 a.m. Friday, but you'll have to wear a mask to get in.

Winston-Salem officials are emphasizing COVID-19 safety as they prepare to open the annual fair — or more precisely, annual until the coronavirus pandemic caused the fair's cancellation in 2020.

And for anyone concerned about safety from violence, in this time of frequent reports of shootings and gunfire, Winston-Salem officials are stressing that, as in years past, people entering the fairgrounds will have to pass through metal detectors.

Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said maximum efforts are being made to keep the fair safe this year.

"The marketing staff has put together some creative signage to make sure people know that the masking requirement is in place," Rowe said. "We will keep encouraging and reminding folks of that rule during the week. We will have masks at the entrances and provide them to folks who will have to have a mask to be admitted."

In addition to the mask requirement, the fair will have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand and organizers will make sure people are distanced when they ride the rides or take part in other fair amusements.