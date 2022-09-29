 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolina Classic Fair postpones opening to Saturday morning

The Carolina Classic Fair has announced it will delay the opening of the fair until 9 a.m. Saturday, in response to the approach of the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected here Friday.

The area is under a tropical storm warning with wind gusts expected up to 50 miles per hour. 

The fair was scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Friday. 

