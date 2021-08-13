Carrot? Stick? An unscientific look at what will prompt young holdouts to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those experiences led to a sense that the virus wasn’t as big a threat as it was cracked up to be for the young and/or that the vaccination was no longer necessary because they had natural antibodies.

In truth, that reasoning was difficult to argue against. Until the delta variant swept in, that is.

COVID began attacking a younger crowd, particularly the unvaccinated.

The average age of those hospitalized by COVID decreased dramatically over a year’s time, dropping from 61 last summer in the height of the pandemic to 47 last month when a new surge became a cause for heightened concern.

With that as a backdrop, the question of the COVID era re-emerged with greater frequency and urgency.

Got a shot?

Whatever it took

Three of the eight participants in this particular survey/lecture had bouts of COVID-19 before vaccines were available widely.