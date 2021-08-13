Carrot? Stick? An unscientific look at what will prompt young holdouts to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The question, three little words carrying life-saving urgency, was asked with increasing frequency to match the exponential daily spread of COVID infections.
Got a shot?
In this instance, the target audience was limited to a very specific demographic: eight 20-somethings in various stages of actual adulting.
The survey wasn’t very scientific. Anyone in that sometimes hard-to reach demographic who stumbled into my path was asked.
Got a shot?
And if the answer came back in the negative, one simple, rapid follow-up in reply.
Why not?
The responses, for exasperated parents, doctors and elected officials, proved informative and contained clues as to which tactic — carrot or stick? — might stand a chance of breaking through a wall of vaccination hesitancy, sloth and indifference.
Millennial resistance
As of noon Friday, 60 percent of North Carolinians over 12 have had at least one dose of a vaccine; 56 percent were fully vaccinated.
N.C. hospitals had 2,483 COVID in-patients as of Friday, the highest number since Feb. 5 and more than double the number reported July 27.
Hospitalizations for those between 20 and 49 in North Carolina are at an all-time high with 574 people in that age group admitted between Aug. 3-9.
Speaking as a parent/uncle/step-dad/otherwise related by blood or marriage to 20-somethings living in dense metropolitan areas (Boston, Charlotte), the Upper Midwest (Minnesota), the Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro) and places dense in another sense (Florida), that’s worrisome. So, too, are corresponding vaccination rates.
Vaccine hesitancy, as it’s come to be known, seems high among millennials.
According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, only 53 percent of county residents between ages 25-49 have had one shot and 49 percent are fully vaccinated.
The percentages for those between 18 and 24 are worse — 47 percent with one dose, 42 percent fully vaccinated.
Hesitancy, in this narrow instance, might not be the correct word. Apathy could be more precise.
“Millennials … aren’t typically anti-vax,” said Dr. David Priest, the chief quality, safety and epidemiology officer at Novant Health Systems, during a conference call. “It’s more ‘Eh, I don’t really get what the big deal is. I don’t need to do it.’”
That, the good doctor said, could be because many millennials either had COVID-19 before vaccinations were widely available or personally knew someone who had — and did not suffer catastrophic consequences.
Those experiences led to a sense that the virus wasn’t as big a threat as it was cracked up to be for the young and/or that the vaccination was no longer necessary because they had natural antibodies.
In truth, that reasoning was difficult to argue against. Until the delta variant swept in, that is.
COVID began attacking a younger crowd, particularly the unvaccinated.
The average age of those hospitalized by COVID decreased dramatically over a year’s time, dropping from 61 last summer in the height of the pandemic to 47 last month when a new surge became a cause for heightened concern.
With that as a backdrop, the question of the COVID era re-emerged with greater frequency and urgency.
Got a shot?
Whatever it took
Three of the eight participants in this particular survey/lecture had bouts of COVID-19 before vaccines were available widely.
Two couldn’t say where they’d contracted the virus; they’d roamed freely, unconcerned and unmasked. The third cocooned with a small, tight-knit group who wore masks and avoided crowds, yet managed to contract COVID-19 in the spring after one of the gang decided it was wise to spend the weekend in a casino.
None required hospitalization; all followed the quarantine guidelines for the recommended 10 days. Their symptoms included fever, diarrhea, vomiting, headache and some limited shortness of breath. It wasn’t fun.
The other five avoided it, either through diligence by the rule followers (two) or dumb luck (the other three).
As winter gave way to summer, vaccination availability soared. The rule followers rolled up their sleeves as soon as possible. So, too, did the 22-year-old who’d gotten ill thanks to the unmasked casino gambler.
That left five of these eight millennials, 62.5 percent, rolling the dice.
Got a shot? Why not?
As Dr. Priest suggested they might, the reasons given by the informal study group were more due to apathy and laziness than hesitancy or anti-vax sentiments.
An odd thing happened recently, though. Three of the five hold-outs got vaccinated.
What changed? Was it the promise of the carrot or the threat of the stick?
Gift cards for $100, free beer and a shot at a $1 million vaccine lottery were mentioned. So, too, was a desire not to risk the health of aging relatives.
But the tipping point came at the point of a spear.
Employer mandates (take it or lose your job) combined with the threat of exclusion (proof of vaccination required to attend live concerts) wore down the three.
The stick, for one small group of millennials, trumped the carrot. Whatever it took, whether by hook or by crook, the result matters.
