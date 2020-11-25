Carrying on the spirit of a man named Mule Powers

In certain social circles, particularly on the city’s Southside, the name Jesse “Mule” Powers still carries a certain cachet.
As it should.
For more than 30 years, Mule rescued, repaired and re-distributed hundreds of bicycles to neighborhood kids whose families couldn’t put her (or him) on two wheels. And he did it all for free. Because someone was in need.
“If you can't help somebody out, well, then there just ain't much to you,” Mule said during a check-in visit in 2010.
Simple, straightforward and from the heart. Just like the man himself.
Mule’s in a better place now, earned one turn of the wrench at a time. He’s been gone some six years now, but the genial son of a Surry County preacher has not been forgotten.
Far from it, in fact. Mule’s enormous legacy has been picked up, carried on and expanded using 21st Century tools by another local group, easily found online, called the Twin City Bike Collective.
Across generations
It’s not a straight line from Mule Power’s carport to the Collective’s workshop on the well-appointed campus of Summit School.
Good things like that, carried across generations, rarely are. But the guiding spirit is the same.
“I’ve heard stories about him many times,” said Chris Culp, the director of technology at Summit and a key member of the Collective. “People with bikes they want to donate say they reached out to us because of him.”
Mule started on his path by accident. He retired from McLean Trucking way back in 1982, and was “looking for something productive to do.”
So he and a buddy, Richard “Pinball” Allen, figured they’d open a small-engine repair shop in an outbuilding to make a few extra bucks. A business plan hatched by two guys named Mule and Pinball couldn’t possibly veer off course.
Until a little kid walked into their shop pushing a broken bike. It could have been a flat tire or a busted chain; Mule couldn’t recall exactly.
But the one thing he remembered until the day he died in 2014 was the wide smile and look of gratitude on a little kid’’s face because two old guys dropped what they were doing to help him out.
Suddenly fixing lawn mowers wasn’t nearly as interesting as bike repair.
Powers bought a pile of old bikes at an auction and hauled them home. Buen, Mule’s eternally patient wife, rolled her eyes and asked sweetly just what he thought he was going to do with “all that junk.”
“So I showed her,” he said years ago.
Old parts became new bikes. By his count - an exact one was impossible - he and Pinball gave away more than 1,200. Many times, they dug into their own pockets to buy tools and spare parts.
“I ain’t never seen an armored truck in a funeral procession,” Powers said. “You can’t take it with you. Besides, I guess I enjoyed it more than the kids did.”
Word spread about the good deeds being done on East Devonshire — and well beyond the neighborhood. Mule was featured in Southern Living and in a book called "America the Good: Stories of Goodwill by Good Americans."
Seems fitting.
One turn at a time
The Twin City Bike Collective hasn’t yet picked up the same level of notoriety. But it’s well on its way.
Individuals and community groups small and large have sought its help getting people on bikes since it filed in August 2019 paperwork with the N.C. Secretary of State to become an official registered nonprofit.
A recent community outreach event held through the Enterprise Center at Winston-Salem State University saw nearly three dozen kids (and several adults) outfitted with rebuilt and overhauled bikes.
Love Out Loud, a local Christian nonprofit, is working along similar lines, asking the collective and area cyclists for help rounding up 200 bikes for gifts in its annual Christmas in the City program.
“Thanks for highlighting the grassroots, under-the-radar work of a guy like Mule Powers,” wrote Chuck Spong, the executive director of Love Out Loud, in an e-mail. “That is exactly the kind of work we try and lift up as well.”
Instead of two guys working out of a garage, Twin City Bike Collective relies on a wider pool of labor and donations. Culp and other faculty at Summit rely on student help for labor and some planning. For example, Culp said one former student, Noah Tyo, did a lot of the organizational work himself.
“It’s a teaching thing for us in two ways,” Culp said. “One, it helps kids with mechanical skills, using tools to fix things. And two, it’s public service.”
To let folks know what they’re trying to do, the collective uses social media, in particular its Facebook page, rather than word of mouth.
“We got a lot of calls off Ask SAM, too,” Culp said, referring to the longstanding Journal question-and-answer column.
A reader who wanted to donate a bike wrote to ask about Mule Powers not realizing that he’d died. SAM put him in touch with the collective.
Besides a common mission to put people on bikes, Powers and Culp share other traits.
Both men worked with their hands; a toolbox and a workbench were comfortable places. Neither was (or is) afraid of failure or physical labor.
Compare these two statements, made years and worlds apart:
“Hard work never killed anybody,” Powers said on more than one occasion.
“A little bit of work goes a long way,” Culp said last week.
The men never met. But if they had, odds are they would have gotten along famously.
Mule Powers lived on the Southside, and was 90 when he died in 2014. (Pinball died in 2006). Culp, a youthful 50-something, lives in Pfafftown and stays busy with family and school responsibilities.
“I knew about (Powers) for years,” Culp said. “I just didn’t remember his name. I won’t forget it now. There are worse people to be compared to.”
