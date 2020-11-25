Carrying on the spirit of a man named Mule Powers

In certain social circles, particularly on the city’s Southside, the name Jesse “Mule” Powers still carries a certain cachet.

As it should.

For more than 30 years, Mule rescued, repaired and re-distributed hundreds of bicycles to neighborhood kids whose families couldn’t put her (or him) on two wheels. And he did it all for free. Because someone was in need.

“If you can't help somebody out, well, then there just ain't much to you,” Mule said during a check-in visit in 2010.

Simple, straightforward and from the heart. Just like the man himself.

Mule’s in a better place now, earned one turn of the wrench at a time. He’s been gone some six years now, but the genial son of a Surry County preacher has not been forgotten.

Far from it, in fact. Mule’s enormous legacy has been picked up, carried on and expanded using 21st Century tools by another local group, easily found online, called the Twin City Bike Collective.

Across generations

It’s not a straight line from Mule Power’s carport to the Collective’s workshop on the well-appointed campus of Summit School.