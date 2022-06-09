Carter High School celebrates class of 2022 at graduation ceremony

Carter High School held its graduation ceremony Thursday, kicking off a week of graduations for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Carter is the county’s school for special needs students and celebrated the largest graduating class Principal Shaunne Hall has seen during her time working at the school.

Thursday’s event was not only a celebration of these students' life achievements, but of life itself, as Kentrell Gibbs, father of graduating student Kenasha Gibbs-Potter, said.

The “Carter family,” as many referred to it, remembered two students, Christian Glaspie and Justin Wall, who died before they could graduate. The school honored them with a moment of silence and said their names among those receiving graduation certificates.

Glaspie’s mom, brother, and aunt were in attendance, receiving his certificate for him.

Student Speaker Sarah Bellamy read her speech through a computer. She explained how people often cannot see beyond her wheelchair, but at Carter, she was treated differently.

“At Carter, we are valued, we all matter,” she said. “To all of my fellow graduates, my wish for all of you is to show the world how amazing you are.”

Superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Tricia McManus said, “By being here today it shows that you have chosen to believe in yourself rather than those that cast doubt on (you.)”

She described how her daughter, who has Down syndrome, taught her to prefer the word “exceptionality” over “disability.”

“Our children are unbelievable,” she said. “Megan has taught my family more than we could have ever taught her.”

The school awarded Elijah Gist as the valedictorian.

When Zion Lowery went up to receive the L. James McDaniel Vocational Award, his father Jeff Vail came up with him, exclaiming to the audience of families and students how proud he was of his son and the other graduates.

Gloria Flores was the only student to receive two awards, the Harold J. Pope Transition Award and the C. Douglas Carter Award.

“With every graduation, just excitement would be my first emotion,” said Hall. “So many students and parents are told ‘you can’t’ and ‘you won’t’ and here at Carter, we tell them ‘you can’ and ‘you will.’”

But, she explained that sadness would be her second emotion. The majority of students are at Carter for eight years, and they become a family before they leave. Watching students graduate is like watching a family member leave, she said.

When giving Flores the C. Douglas Carter Award, Hall expressed how she saw Flores walk through the doors as an assistant principal, and now watches her leave as principal.

After Carter staff passed out the certificates, the students came together to perform “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors as the projector rolled the lyrics for them to sing along to and some students played on drums.

Families cheered and praised their graduates as a slideshow played pictures of them in childhood, growing up, and then posing for their senior photos with their caps and gowns.

After the students ceremoniously switched their cap’s tassel from the right to left side, they celebrated outside with family and friends.

Glaspie’s family released balloons in memory of him. They all wore shirts with a photo of him saying, “I did it Mom!”

Veronica Glaspie, Christian Glaspie’s mom, said she was thankful for the community and entire Carter family. She explained her plans to work with the disabled community so she could help them have the advantages that she was able to provide for her son.

She and Christian Glaspie’s brother, Maurice Glaspie Jr., expressed how thankful they were for the Carter community.

From many families, there was overwhelming praise.

“I wish the (outside) community was as understanding, accepting, and adapting as we are,” Hall said, stressing how adaptive the school is.

She explained how hard they work to respond to student needs. Carter adapts to their needs and helps them learn in the best way possible for them.

Gibbs explained how great it was to know his daughter Kenasha had a sense of family and home at Carter.

Before leaving, he said, “It’s a great, beautiful day today.”

