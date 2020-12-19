Carter teachers dress in black to protest conditions they call unsafe

Most of the students at Carter are between 18 and 22 years old. Classrooms may have two or three students or up to eight along with a teacher and a few teacher assistants.

Staff members say they are at particular risk because their students are older and many have a disability that keeps them from following the very mitigation strategies that the district administration says are crucial to keeping the virus out of schools.

"They won't wear masks, and they get on top of you," one teacher said. "We can preach social distancing until we're blue in the face. They are going to hug you, to rub you. That's just all they know, and we can back up, but when it's a constant thing, there's nothing we can do."

Each staff member reiterated how much they love their students, and they understand the importance of face-to-face instruction and close contact. But they fear exposure.

"With these kids, they're not the size of 5-year-olds," one teacher said. "They're the size of 22-year-olds.

In some cases, students need help using the bathroom or eating. It's a job that involves close contact and one that often falls to teacher assistants.