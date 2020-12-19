Carter teachers dress in black to protest conditions they call unsafe

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools calls its reopening plan "Our Safe Return."
A teacher at Carter High School has put a twist on the slogan.
"Our return is not yet safe," he said.
He and other staff members said the environment in the district's high school for special needs students fills them with fear of catching COVID-19, a concern that reached new heights last week when a colleague's husband died of COVID-19. Two teachers have retired this month from the high school over fears of the virus, according to one teacher.
Staff members say that because of shortages in personal protective equipment, they were told to reuse gowns after they've helped students in the bathroom until the gowns become soiled rather than dispose of the gowns after one use.
Other gowns, they say, don't fit well and are the equivalent of wearing a garbage bag.
Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus said that she was not aware of staff being told that and the district has plenty of personal protective gear. Staff members, she said, are encouraged to reach out to administration if they have concerns about PPE.
"We don't have a limit on PPE, and we have COVID dollars to spend," McManus aid. "If they were told that, I'd want to know who told them that."
Carter staff members also say that because of their students' disabilities, many students aren't able to comply with mandatory mask use or social distancing guidelines, putting teachers and teacher assistants at risk.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are two students and two staff members with confirmed cases and nine students and 17 staff members in quarantine as of Friday evening.
Staff members' mounting frustration peaked on Thursday when many of them dressed in black to protest what they say are unsafe conditions and draw the attention of the district's administration and the school board. Their protest coincided with a visit by school board member Leah Crowley.
"When our kids are here, everybody puts on a brave face," said one teacher who tested positive and believes she was infected at school. "We take care of our kids above and beyond, but if you talk to staff, everyone feels disheartened. They feel like no one is listening."
The Winston-Salem Journal talked to five staff members at Carter. All but four requested anonymity because they feared retribution if they revealed their names.
Bonnie Cannon agreed to speak on the record. The school's agriculture teacher, Cannon is on bereavement, mourning the death of her husband, Dre, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9. He was 44.
Because of the population it serves, Carter High School is the only high school in the district that returned to in-person learning, though there are special needs students spread in high schools across the district.
The local district is among many across the country that decided students with special needs should be among the first to return to in-person learning. Some such students have difficulty with virtual learning and learn best with in-person instruction in small settings.
McManus is among those who believe that students with special needs should be in school. McManus has a 21-year-old daughter with Down syndrome.
"This is the last chance for these student to gain independent skills, so they can have a somewhat fulfilled life," she said. "Them not being in school would be a huge detriment to functioning in life."
On Nov. 2, Carter, along with students in pre-K and other exceptional children programs, were part of the first big wave of students to return to in-person learning.
High school students in mainstream schools are not scheduled to return until the week of Jan. 21. They will be among the last to return to in-person learning because transmission rates among older students is higher than those in the earlier grades.
Of the 150 or so students at Carter, about 60% are in the school building, one teacher estimated.
Most of the students at Carter are between 18 and 22 years old. Classrooms may have two or three students or up to eight along with a teacher and a few teacher assistants.
Staff members say they are at particular risk because their students are older and many have a disability that keeps them from following the very mitigation strategies that the district administration says are crucial to keeping the virus out of schools.
"They won't wear masks, and they get on top of you," one teacher said. "We can preach social distancing until we're blue in the face. They are going to hug you, to rub you. That's just all they know, and we can back up, but when it's a constant thing, there's nothing we can do."
Each staff member reiterated how much they love their students, and they understand the importance of face-to-face instruction and close contact. But they fear exposure.
"With these kids, they're not the size of 5-year-olds," one teacher said. "They're the size of 22-year-olds.
In some cases, students need help using the bathroom or eating. It's a job that involves close contact and one that often falls to teacher assistants.
Some students also don't have the verbal skills to tell staff members how they feel, which means COVID-19 symptoms such as loss of taste and smell and headaches may go unnoticed by staff and parents.
Crowley visited Carter at the request of staff, spending about two hours talking with staff members about PPE and how she can help them tap into resources. For instance, she was able to connect them with clear masks that the district bought. These masks will be helpful at Carter because it will allow staff members to see when a student's lips begin to quiver, an early sign of a seizure.
"At a school where a staff member's husband died of COVID, fear is a legitimate factor. It's not a probability in the millions. It happened here," Crowley said. "It's extremely difficult circumstances to navigate, and you have to be sensitive to what people have gone through but use facts to make a decision, and that can appear out of touch. That's frustrating, too, because I don't think anybody on this board is in that category."
McManus also visited the school after receiving an email from a teacher.
She said she talked to staff members, toured the school and visited a classroom. She saw classes with a low number of students and most wearing masks and social distancing. In addition to her visit, she said the area superintendent visits Carter regularly.
"It's a stressful time, and I understand that with stress comes fear and anxiety. It's important to listen and validate their concerns," McManus said. But she said she feels strongly that this population needs to be in school.
Cannon, the agriculture teacher, said she was around students who were unable to keep their masks up and social distance. In late November, a few weeks after the return of students, she experienced some of the classic symptoms of COVID-19, including loss of smell. She said some of her colleagues had the same symptoms.
She tested negative, and a few days later, her husband tested positive. He was immunocompromised, quickly hospitalized and died. Cannon took a subsequent COVID-19 test, which again came back negative.
"There's no proof on anything, so I'm not trying to prove anything, but I know there were kids sick and my co-workers had been sick with the same things I had in exactly that same time frame," Cannon said, adding that those co-workers tested positive.
His death prompted Carter staff members to speak out. One referred to their actions as "Good Trouble," invoking Civil Rights leader John Lewis, who said some disruptive acts are necessary for the greater good. Many would like to see the school return to remote learning or extend winter break.
The staff at Carter is small and tight-knit. They're used to working quietly and in the shadows of mainstream schools, one teacher said.
"We're OK with that," he said. "But there are some things that need addressed right now."
