Cary buys solar system to power wastewater plant

The town of Cary didn’t have to look far for a way to reduce the carbon footprint at a municipal wastewater treatment plant.

For nearly a decade, the town leased land at its South Cary Water Reclamation Facility to a company that operated an onsite array of 6,000 solar panels and sold the power generated there to Duke Energy.

But the town recently bought the solar system, which is expected to supply 42% of the electricity needed to operate the treatment plant.

“Ownership of this solar array ... opens the door to so many possibilities as we continue working toward a more sustainable and resilient future,” said Assistant Town Manager Danna Widmar. “While we’ll realize savings immediately, it also signifies our commitment to active participation in the solar conversation, which is a great way to affect change at the local level.”

The town tapped $475,000 in general funds for the purchase.

As part of the deal, Cypress Creek, which has invested more than $2.3 billion in North Carolina projects and owns 145 solar and energy storage sites in the state, will continue to provide maintenance service for the system.

The town hired Asheville-based Pisgah Energy as a consultant to help determine the price it was willing to pay for the array.

“We advised that this would be a substantial acquisition in Cary’s overall portfolio, especially relative to other communities in North Carolina,” said Evan Becka, president and founder of Pisgah Energy. “This is one of the largest municipal solar purchases we’re aware of in the eastern United States, and because the equipment was top-of-the-line when installed, we expect more than a decade of continued usage before upgrades are needed.”

The panel purchase is the latest in a series of steps aimed at making the treatment plant more environmentally friendly, Widmar noted.

“The South Cary Water Reclamation Facility is a model for sustainable practices implemented throughout its operations, including organic treatment processes, native plantings, pollinator gardens, beehives and more,” she said.

Cary has established goals to reduce carbon emissions related to town operations by 25% by 2025, and to reach carbon-neutral status by 2040.

The town has begun transitioning to electric vehicles for its operations.

Also, the Cary Police Department operates a pair of converted Tesla electric vehicles and dozens of hybrids.

Chief Terry Sult said the department is working with a company on developing a self-charging hybrid that runs on propane, which burns significantly cleaner than gasoline and diesel so there is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.