Cary takes another swing at solar with USA Baseball project

Renewable energy continues to catch on in Cary.

More than 300 rooftop solar panels will supply nearly half the electricity needed to power an indoor practice facility under construction at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

The $10.5 million facility, scheduled to open in August, will include a full-sized covered infield and nearly 20,000 square feet of office and warehouse space.

The town of Cary, which operates the 20-acre complex under a lease agreement with USA Baseball, expects to recoup the $3.25 million cost of the solar array in as little as eight years, said architect and project manager Reid Saunders.

Durham-based USA Baseball, the national governing body for amateur baseball, will lease 12,000 square feet of space in the new facility.

Fifty of the training center's 600 existing parking spaces also will be transitioned into electric vehicle charging stations powered by the new panels.

The complex, part of Cary’s 221-acre Thomas Brooks Park, opened in 2007 and plays host to age-group national championships. It also is the training site for U.S. national baseball teams competing in the Olympics and other international tournaments.

'Supporting the weight'

New structures, like the indoor practice building, typically are the best candidates for rooftop solar because they can be designed with the panels in mind, Saunders noted.

“With existing facilities, the main consideration is supporting the weight of the systems,” he explained.

In new structures, that support can be built in from the beginning.

“Knowing you want to do this in the design stage makes it a whole lot easier,” said Saunders, who added that the town would have made the indoor practice facility solar-ready even if funding for the panels wasn’t yet available. “In an existing building, just trying to run conduit and get it back to the locations you want it to — sometimes it’s straight forward and sometimes it’s just a maze.”

The indoor practice facility is one of several renewable energy initiatives undertaken in Cary.

The town recently spent $475,000 to purchase a solar array at a municipal wastewater plant that is expected to provide 42% of the electricity needed to operate the facility. The town had leased land for the 6,000 panels to an energy company, which sold the electricity to Duke Energy.

Cary has established goals to reduce carbon emissions related to town operations by 25% by 2025, and to reach carbon-neutral status by 2040.

The town has begun transitioning to electric vehicles for its operations, including the police department.