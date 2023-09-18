Medicaid expansion would be tied to opening four additional casinos in North Carolina under a proposal put forth by Republican lawmakers.

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and one of the primary House budget writers, told media outlets Sunday that the House is preparing to spin off the Medicaid expansion funding language from the 2023-24 state budget bill.

That language would be combined in a bill that would approve up to four potential new casinos, including one being considered in Rockingham County.

Saine said that bill could receive a House vote as early as Wednesday. He said the House would be ready to vote this week on a state budget bill sans Medicaid expansion funding and casinos.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bipartisan Medicaid expansion bill into law on March 27.

However, Republican House and Senate leaders required Medicaid expansion funding be in the 2023-24 budget.

Analysts said the refusal to separate Medicaid expansion funds could make if difficult for Cooper to veto the state budget bill.

Cooper responded to the Saine proposal in saying on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "GOP demand for passage of their backroom casino deal in exchange for a state budget and Medicaid expansion is the most brutally dishonest legislative scheme I’ve seen in my 3+ decades."

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has said several times recently that there are not enough House GOP votes for the casino projects being pushed by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham. Moore said at least 30 of the 72 House Republicans don't support the casino language in the budget bill.

Saine told The News & Observer of Raleigh that the spinoff bill was requested by “members who were opposed to the casino legislation.”

Meanwhile, Berger has insisted that casino language be in the state budget compromise, and placing the casinos language into a separate bill "would not be appropriate."

As a result, House and Senate Republicans have been unable to reach a budget agreement for a bill that had been expected to be sign by July 1.

"It is a novel idea that by tying casinos to Medicaid expansion, they are trying to get House Democratic support to sustain any veto threat in lieu of reduced Republican support," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

"I think it will face some opposition, though, because Medicaid expansion was previously approved, but tied to passing the budget.

"This is an attempt to expand the scope of that agreement."

Democrat response

Cooper has been outspoken for months, as have state health Secretary Kody Kinsley and Democratic legislative leaders, about separating Medicaid expansion funding into a separate bill so that the next phase can commence to benefit between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.

"People are right to be suspicious," Cooper said. "Something has a grip on Republican leaders, and it’s not the people of North Carolina."

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said Monday she views the proposal to link Medicaid expansion and casinos as "terrible policy. We shouldn’t be tying health care for more than 500,000 North Carolinians to this gambling proposal."

"The rumored proposal seems written to accommodate one operator, Cordish, which has been tied to extensive campaign contributions to (legislative) leadership and a spotty record," Harrison said.

Harrison said it has been frustrating enough having Medicaid expansion funding delayed because of Republican state budget conflicts.

"The budget trigger was unfortunate, but was described as necessary because of appropriations involved," Harrison said.

"Now, we are told that the Medicaid expansion trigger is going to be tied to a casino (and potential) video poker vote. The language is not available, so we don’t know what we are voting on. Nor does the public."

A statement released by the House Democratic caucus Monday says Republican leadership "have broken" their Medicaid expansion pledge "by refusing to pass a state budget.'

The letter was signed by 40 House Democrats, including Reps. Amber Baker and Kanika Brown of Forsyth County and Harrison and Ashton Clemmons of Guilford County.

"They are cynically using health care as a political bargaining chip to force passage of a casino bill developed in secret and written by casino lobbyists," according to the letter.

"It gives one company a monopoly, and no opportunity for local citizens to vote on whether they want a casino. Republican leaders are gambling with our healthcare and our future."

"Enough is enough. We are writing this letter to let Republican leadership — and the public — know we will not be bullied into blindly supporting this bill."

The potential to begin Medicaid expansion this year grew dimmer on Aug. 28 when Kinsley said it had been delayed without a new projected start date because state Republican legislative leaders have not agreed on a 2023-24 state budget. The most recent projection had been Dec. 1.

With a signed state budget, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is authorized to submit a State Plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

However, without a signed state budget, House Bill 76 would expire on July 1, 2024, meaning North Carolina wouldn’t become the 40th expansion state.

Kinsley said that "each month of delay costs the state hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into communities across North Carolina to support care and treatment for people and help keep providers’ doors open.”

Harrison cautioned that the state "might lose out on the $1.5 billion incentive bonus made available via federal American Rescue Plan Act."