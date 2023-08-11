Caterpillar said in a regulatory filing that Kelly Ayotte has resigned from its board of directors.

Ayotte stepped down as part of launching her bid for the Republican nomination for governor of New Hampshire. She served one term as a U.S. senator from the state.

Caterpillar, which has a production plant in Winston-Salem, said Ayotte’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the company.

With her departure, the number of board members has been reduced to 10.