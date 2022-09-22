Cause of massive fire in Winston-Salem still unknown. No one’s rushing to make sure something similar doesn’t happen again.

In the dead of winter, after dusk on a cold, gray January afternoon, a slow burning fuse leading to a manmade bomb was lit.

A fire of still-unknown origin at a nondescript fertilizer plant crept toward railcars laden with some 600 tons of ammonium nitrate which, given the right set of conditions and circumstance, could have touched off an explosion large enough to level an entire neighborhood.

And for several long days and nights, the only thing that residents, firefighters and city officials could do was wait.

“The fact of the matter is that at the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said in February after the initial danger had lessened.

Nearly eight months later, neither definitive answers nor plausible explanations for the biggest near-miss in Winston-Salem history have been offered.

Well-reasoned legislative response, necessary to strengthen outdated building codes and safety requirements, has been non-existent. And lawyers chasing money have waded in, muddying calls for transparency and answers.

All because of a dormant bomb sitting in plain view since the 1930s at the Winston Weaver plant that smoldered for the better part of a week.

Warning signs

For most of its history, the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant sat quietly on North Cherry Street, a large company with a handful of employees who mixed the compounds upon which farmers rely.

Neighbors, of course, knew the plant and that it made fertilizer. But much of the rest of the city — especially those in tonier, whiter areas — did not.

“If (the plant) had exploded, (it) would have wiped out the north side of town,” said Lisa Clower, one of some 6,500 nearby residents who evacuated the area with barely the clothes on their backs.

Some residents, particularly those who live off Polo Road and Harmon Avenue barely two miles from the Weaver plant, learned the hard way about the danger.

The night after Christmas, a handful of neighbors began calling and texting each other with questions about hazy, acrid smoke wafting through the area that was so caustic it caused eyes and lungs to burn.

“I didn’t know anything about the plant,” Wilson Somerville said in February, days after the massive second fire. “That was the first time I had heard the name Weaver.”

City officials, including high-ranking firefighters tasked with handling disasters, were well aware, however.

Still, it took the city nearly a month (and a written public records request) to even acknowledge the first fire and the hazards posed by the Weaver fertilizer operation.

A 7-page report released in March shows that a plant employee called to report a fire in the vicinity of where ammonium nitrate was stored. Firefighters, the report states, quickly located it and flooded the area with water.

Further, a routine inspection five days prior showed that Weaver had been cited for an unknown electrical problem. “‘Electrical problem’ can describe a lot of things, from a wire hanging down or a missing socket faceplate,” Chief Mayo said at the time. “It’s not always something eye-popping that a regular person would notice.”

Still, it is interesting to note the reason for the Dec. 26 fire.

“The cause of this incident was due to an electrical failure which caused machinery to stop operating properly,” the report read. “The pile of material was smoldering due to equipment used in the manufacturing process dropping hot materials into the pile.

“At no point did the pile produce any flames or fire damage.”

The fuse had been extinguished — but only temporarily.

Lots of talk, no action

No sooner than the city was able to exhale once the danger from the massive Jan. 31 fire had passed, a series of disturbing revelations came to light.

Chief among them: Two of the five buildings at the Weaver plant, which opened in 1939, were built from wood. And the plant did not have a sprinkler system nor fire alarms.

Why?

Because neither outdated state building codes nor state law require those things. The Winston Weaver plant was allowed to operate under rules in place in 1939.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined — an outcome Chief Mayo indicated months ago was possible.

Other aspects uncovered in the post-mortem of the near disaster at the Winston Weaver plant have been shrouded by officials cowed by a pile of litigation and class-action lawsuits — including efforts by the city to recoup the hundreds of thousands it spent to deal with the fire.

They cite an ongoing criminal investigation — a standard wide-ranging (and perfectly legal) fig leaf that can allow unpleasant facts to remain under wraps for months or years — as reason enough to duck calls for transparency.

Perhaps more alarming is the complete lack of action by state and local officials to correct obvious deficiencies which allow such manufacturing hazards to exist without modern safety equipment.

No bills or proposals have been forwarded in the General Assembly, which could, if legislators valued public safety more than the financial costs to business — particularly in economically challenged areas where dangers similar to those posed by the Weaver plant tend to exist.

And at the local level, City Council has managed little more than talking in committees about stronger requirements.

“With all the media exposure that the plant fire gained, you would think it would have led to more public attention,” said Mike Causey, the state Insurance commissioner, earlier this summer.

You’d think.

The fuse to a bomb, fueled by tons of volatile ammonium nitrate, smoldered for nearly a week in January before disaster was averted.

Troubling questions still hang in the air like so much acrid smoke. And definitive answers — as well as decisive preventative action — are no closer to being delivered than they were in the dead of a long, dark winter.