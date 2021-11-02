CDC gives final OK on vaccine for ages 5 to 11. First shipments arrive in Forsyth.

The latest DHHS update of COVID-19 clusters among congregate care facilities has removed Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. and Trinity Elms Health & Rehab from the dashboard.

Arbor Acres had been listed with a cluster involving 22 staff members and eight residents, two of whom died.

Arbor Acres said Oct. 21 there are just two staff members with active infections, with the last positive case reported Sept. 30. Officials said there has not been a new case among residents since Aug. 15.

Arbor Acres said it has no comment about being withdrawn from the dashboard, while DHHS referred to its cluster policy when asked for comment.

DHHS has responded by saying that an outbreak is considered over “if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility.”

Meanwhile, Trinity Elms had been listed with a cluster of 23 residents, including two deaths, and 10 staff members.

Also removed from the cluster dashboard was Creekside Manor of Forsyth with two staff members listed as infected.

The other large COVID-19 clusters currently being counted in Forsyth long-term care centers are: