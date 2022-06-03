CDC: Forsyth residents should be masking again as COVID-19 levels rise

Residents of Forsyth County now have a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than they have for months, according to Friday's Centers for Disease Control update.

Forsyth now has a high level of the virus after going from low to medium a week ago. The level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

With the shift from medium to high, the CDC recommends residents of Forsyth wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of your vaccination status.

Respirator and surgical masks offer the most protection.

People in Forsyth also should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; and, if at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.

It is the first time Forsyth has been listed in the high category since Feb. 25, which was during the peak of the omicron variant locally and statewide.

Forsyth had been in the low-spread category since March 10 before being shifted to medium last week.

New COVID-19 cases rose again in Forsyth last week, but at a much lower rate of increase, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

Forsyth had a 4.3% uptick in weekly cases to 1,119, along with one additional COVID-related death.

That’s compared with a 25.8% jump for the week that ended May 21 and a 19% hike for the week that ended May 14.

"We've seen week-over-week increases in cases the past two months, but it's been a slow increase for the most part," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.

"The increases have not been as steep as we saw with omicron and delta."

Swift stressed the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and doesn't include most individuals who determine they are positive with an at-home test. Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

Swift said that, based his conversations with infectious diseases experts, that the actual positive case test rate could be six to eight times higher than DHHS updates reflect.

Forsyth has had 825 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. In all, Forsyth has reported 97,564 COVID-19 cases.

Other Triad and Northwest N.C. counties with high community levels of COVID-19 are Alamance, Alleghany, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.

Mask mandate return?

There's not likely enough time for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to reinstate mask mandates considering Thursday is the last day for students.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines ended a citywide mask mandate March 1, while Gov. Roy Cooper recommended a March 7 ending K-12 school and local government mask mandates.

Joines and county officials could not be immediately reached for comment about a potential mask mandate return.

The primary reason behind the decisions to end mask mandates in February and March were the declining number of COVID-19 omicron cases.

The county's positive test rate was at 21.6% as of Monday, according to the CDC.

Although that is up considerably from about 3% in April, it's still nearly half the 40%-plus range Forsyth saw during the peak of the omicron variant surge.

"Our percentages are what we are seeing across the state and other local counties," Swift said.

Meanwhile, weekly COVID-19 test levels in Forsyth have remained steadily below 1,000 since the omicron variant surge, though modestly higher the past two weeks.

Still in community

The uptick in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, the Triad and statewide is not worth overreacting to, local experts have said recently.

Swift expressed concern that community contact tracing for COVID-19 is waning, particularly as state funds are diminishing for such efforts.

Swift has recommended to the Forsyth Board of Commissioners that it consider using federal COVID-19 funds to keep county contact tracing at appropriate levels "as much as we can."

"I would encourage residents to take precautions based on their health status. The best protection is to stay up-to-date with COVID vaccinations."

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said May 26 that while new cases are increasing, particularly in urban areas, it’s at a much slower pace than in previous waves.

“We’re seeing more cases because more people are out and about doing things, being more socially active,” Ohl said. “It’s a bit to be expected.”

In Wednesday's update, DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up 95% of North Carolina cases from May 8-21.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., has said the current “mini-wave” of a subvariant could produce a small wave of new cases before summer, when cases are projected to decline again.

“That does give everyone reason to pause, and it is hard right now to pin down what could happen,” Priest said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 657 last week, up 83 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 134 COVID-19 patients, up 10 from the previous week.

Swift said Forsyth had 11 county residents in local hospitals as of Thursday.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 26.5 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s up from 19.1 million the previous week.

