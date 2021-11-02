 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CDC gives final OK on vaccine for ages 5 to 11. First shipments arrive in Forsyth.
0 Comments
featured

CDC gives final OK on vaccine for ages 5 to 11. First shipments arrive in Forsyth.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses booster vaccination trends, 5-11 doses

A kid-size version of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 received on Tuesday the final two key federal regulatory authorizations.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced her approval of the Pfizer vaccine version hours after a CDC advisory panel gave its recommendation.

The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is about one-third of the strength of the adult version, and the shot will use smaller needles.

Also Tuesday: the first shipments of that version of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the Triad’s three main healthcare systems and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

“We will begin scheduling appointments as soon as we get the green light from CDC and DHHS,” Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said.

Meanwhile, two more Forsyth residents have died from COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

That made October the deadliest month locally since vaccines became available.

There were 54 COVID-19-related deaths in Forsyth during October as listed by DHHS.

COVID-19 deaths are reported on the day they are confirmed by officials, so it's possible that more deaths could be reported for the month.

DHHS reported Tuesday 47 new cases in Forsyth.

DHHS said last week that there will be “ample supply” statewide in North Carolina for those ages 5 to 11.

For example, Baptist said Tuesday it has received 6,900 doses for the Triad and Northwest N.C. in what it termed “waves 1 and 2.”

Cone said it expects to receive between 900 and 1,200 doses for the age group this week.

However, it's likely the doses won’t be administered by the Forsyth health department until Friday or Saturday at the earliest, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday before the final regulatory approvals were granted.

DHHS said that more than 750 locations statewide “are preparing to provide vaccines to (the 5 to 11) age group, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies, local health departments, community vaccination events and family vaccination sites.”

About 45% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, as well as 52% of those ages 18 to 24, Swift said.

About 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth would be fully vaccinated if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for them, Swift projected.

School clusters

A sixth school — Sedge Garden Elementary — within Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been listed by DHHS as having a current COVID-19 cluster.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.

However, a facility or school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.

The Sedge Garden involves four students and one staff member.

For Sherwood Forest Elementary, six students are infected — up from four in the previous report — and one staff member.

Seven infected students and one infected staff member remain listed at both Mount Tabor High and Southeast Middle.

For Carter High, a non-traditional school for students with exceptional needs, infections among three students and two staff members are listed on the current dashboard.

For Paisley IB Middle, five students make up a COVID-19 cluster.

The biggest clusters reported for Triad and Northwest North Carolina schools remain at Revolution Academy Charter in Guilford County with 13 students and six staff members, and at North Wilkes Middle with 15 students.

DHHS removed the second clusters involving Central Wilkes Middle and West Wilkes Middle from its dashboard, along with a cluster at Wilkesboro Elementary.

Arbor Acres update

The latest DHHS update of COVID-19 clusters among congregate care facilities has removed Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. and Trinity Elms Health & Rehab from the dashboard.

Arbor Acres had been listed with a cluster involving 22 staff members and eight residents, two of whom died.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Arbor Acres said Oct. 21 there are just two staff members with active infections, with the last positive case reported Sept. 30. Officials said there has not been a new case among residents since Aug. 15.

Arbor Acres could not be immediately reached for comment about the removal from the dashboard, while DHHS referred to its cluster policy when asked for comment.

DHHS has responded by saying that an outbreak is considered over “if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility.”

Meanwhile, Trinity Elms had been listed with a cluster of 23 residents, including two deaths, and 10 staff members.

Also removed from the cluster dashboard was Creekside Manor of Forsyth with two staff members listed as infected.

The other large COVID-19 clusters currently being counted in Forsyth long-term care centers are:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation is listed with one more infected staff members for a total of 19 for the outbreak, as well as two more residents for a total of 11.

* Bradford Village of Kernersville-West is listed with 14 residents and eight staff, unchanged from the previous report.

Overall, 11 long-term care centers in Forsyth were listed with clusters. There are a combined 57 staff members considered infected, along with 41 residents, including three who died.

For the Triad and Northwest N.C., the largest current cluster at a long-term care facility is at Mountain Vista Health Park in Davidson County where 41 residents have been infected, including three who have died, and 17 staff members. Those totals are unchanged from last week’s report.

Forsyth update

Forsyth has had 52,009 cases of the virus and 566 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.

September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the fourth-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth. There were 67 deaths in February and 59 in January before vaccines became widely available.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

By contrast, as of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had averaged 65 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

About 35% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 197, have occurred since April 15. There have been 104 deaths since Sept. 1.

Statewide numbers

DHHS reported 1,214 new cases statewide Tuesday, compared with 1,096 on Monday, 1,682 on Sunday and 2,172 on Saturday.

Monday's case count is the lowest daily statewide count since 871 on July 19.

There were 26 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.48 million COVID-19 cases and 18,130 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS listed 1,214 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up three from Monday's report, which was the lowest statewide count since 1,167 on July 29.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 231 COVID-19 patients.

The latest statewide positive test rate is 6.4% based on 27,409 tests conducted Sunday.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5.3% over the past 14 days.

State officials have said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.

DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.39 million with the two-dose regimen and 435,895 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of noon Tuesday, 214,950 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.

Among adults, 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 69%.

Pfizer youth COVID-19 vaccine

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist received its first doses of Pfizer BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 5-11 on Tuesday. The organization expects 5,400 doses for regional distribution.
Pfizer youth COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is expected to be about one-third of the strength of that for adults and with smaller needles.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Need a vaccination or test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding the following vaccination clinics this week:

* 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jocelyn Johnson Municipal Services Facility, Suite 150, 2000 Lowery St., Winston-Salem.

Vaccinations are offered at 799 N. Highland Ave. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Novant's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Wake Forest Baptist said people who are sick or who are unsure of the level of care they need can access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialist 24/7 by video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Booster shots

Booster shots are available six months after the second Moderna or Pfizer shot for people 65 years and older and for people 18 and over who live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions. Boosters are also available for people working in high-risk settings.

Those 18 and over are eligible for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it’s been two months since their single dose of that vaccine.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

+4
Town of Rural Hall threatens lawsuit against former town manager over severance, according to court document.
Politics

Town of Rural Hall threatens lawsuit against former town manager over severance, according to court document.

A six-figure severance package is at the center of a possible lawsuit that the Town of Rural Hall said it will file next month against former Town Manager Megan Garner. Garner and three Rural Hall Council Members resigned abruptly last week. The town attorney and clerk also have resigned. The interim town attorney, Randolph James, accuses the former town council members of violating state law in approving the severance package. 

Forsyth judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for Winston-Salem man accused in fatal stabbing. The man is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Crime

Forsyth judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for Winston-Salem man accused in fatal stabbing. The man is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

A Forsyth County judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for a Winston-Salem man accused of fatally stabbing his former roommate in June 2020. Sampson Bash, 52, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and is accused of killing Keith Bowman after an altercation. Bowman was the youngest son of the late Carl H. Russell, who founded Russell Funeral Home, a prominent Black-owned funeral home in Winston-Salem, in 1939. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News