CDC relaxes school mask guidance. Officials hope change will encourage vaccinations, but move could lead to unintended consequences

New federal healthcare guidance announced Friday allows vaccinated middle and high school students, teachers and other educators to go maskless in K-12 indoor settings.

Local public-health and school officials expressed hope that the relaxing of some COVID-19 restrictions by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could spark another round of vaccinations.

However, the officials also expressed concern that the new guidance could take the COVID-19 vaccination honor system to a whole new level of accountability and potential unintended consequences.

The CDC noted the availability of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and older, and an overall national decline in key COVID-19 metrics.

Since late May, the vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths — locally, statewide and nationally — have been among those unvaccinated. And a large portion of the student population is still unvaccinated, a local infectious diseases expert cautioned Friday.

"My recommendation is for schools to begin the school year with students and staff masked," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Wake Forest Baptist Health. "As time goes on, and if the rates of COVID-19 continue to be low, we can consider relaxing things."