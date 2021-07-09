CDC relaxes school mask guidance. Officials hope change will encourage vaccinations, but move could lead to unintended consequences

New federal healthcare guidance announced Friday allows vaccinated middle and high school students, teachers and other educators to go maskless in K-12 indoor settings.
Local public-health and school officials expressed hope that the relaxing of some COVID-19 restrictions by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could spark another round of vaccinations.
However, the officials also expressed concern that the new guidance could take the COVID-19 vaccination honor system to a whole new level of accountability and potential unintended consequences.
The CDC noted the availability of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and older, and an overall national decline in key COVID-19 metrics.
Since late May, the vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths — locally, statewide and nationally — have been among those unvaccinated. And a large portion of the student population is still unvaccinated, a local infectious diseases expert cautioned Friday.
"My recommendation is for schools to begin the school year with students and staff masked," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Wake Forest Baptist Health. "As time goes on, and if the rates of COVID-19 continue to be low, we can consider relaxing things."
Ohl has said the current 20% to 25% vaccination rate among North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 "is just not high enough to protect us from the delta variant and slow its circulation. It’s going to be the younger people who are going to be getting infected."
That’s even though the CDC’s advisory committee on Immunization Practices recommended May 11 the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 under the same Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization approved April 7 for people ages 16 and older.
No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kindergartners through age 11.
Ohl said he is concerned that if schools allow those vaccinated to go maskless, "virtually nobody will be wearing a mask, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated."
"I am concerned that the small number of students who continue to wear a mask will be teased by their peers and will feel ostracized," Ohl said.
Elizabeth Stuart, a Johns Hopkins University public health professor who has children in elementary and middle schools, told The Associated Press that the new CDC guidance could make for "a very weird social dynamic ... to have some kids wearing masks and some not."
Guidance details
The new CDC guidance does not include social distancing requirements for the vaccinated, and does not recommend that school districts and administrators require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible students.
The CDC told The Associated Press those issues are considered as state and local policy decisions.
The CDC did not provide guidance on how to determine which students, teachers and other educators have been vaccinated.
It discourages putting vaccinated and unvaccinated kids in separate groups, saying schools shouldn't stigmatize any group or perpetuate academic, racial or other tracking.
"Teachers shouldn't need to be keeping track of which kids should have masks on," Stuart said.
There is no state public-health or educational mandate requiring youths to be vaccinated prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“What I can say is we will always consult and collaborate with state and local health officials to provide the best guidelines and regulations possible that keep student and staff health and safety at the forefront,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesman Brent Campbell said June 23.
The school district’s central office is closed on Fridays during the summer.
N.C. status
Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215, issued May 14, lifted most public-health mask restrictions. The order came three days after the CDC adjusted its masking guidance on May 11.
However, North Carolinians still have to mask up in certain indoor settings, such as schools, hospitals and in prisons.
"The governor and state health officials continue to follow the science, state trends and guidance from experts including the CDC in responding to the pandemic, and they are reviewing this latest guidance," Cooper spokeswoman Mary Scott Winstead said Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday CDC guidance "continues to recommend that unvaccinated persons continue to wear masks in schools, which includes the vast majority of K-12 students, as well as other settings that serve children, including child care and camps.
"We will continue to look at the data to guide our decisions, and are currently evaluating the CDC’s updated guidance."
DHHS said that "we still have a large number of North Carolinians who are unvaccinated, many of whom are children."
"We need to prioritize protecting the children who have either not yet had the chance to be vaccinated, or are not yet eligible due to being under 12 years old."
"Variants, including the new delta variant, are a major concern for people who aren’t vaccinated, as many variants are more easily transmitted and some cause more severe disease."
WS/FCS perspective
In May, at the tail end of a hectic nine months, Superintendent Tricia McManus looked ahead to the 2021-22 school year.
“I know no masks in school will be the hope for schools,” she said.
All students in K-12 are scheduled to be back in school full time when the local school year begins on Aug. 23.
The WS/FCS Board of Education does not meet until Aug. 10, so it’s unlikely it will address a back-to-school plan before then unless it calls a special meeting.
Local school districts should monitor community transmission, outbreaks and vaccination rates to help them decide which strategies to use, according to the new CDC guidelines.
WS/FCS will continue to offer the Virtual Academy, where students can learn fulltime only. The academy has its own staff and administrators.
WS/FCS expects to have in place several measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including touchless water fountains and lots of hand sanitizers.
In addition, students may be discouraged from congregating in certain areas and the hallways may remain free of congestion.
School board member Elisabeth Motsinger said Friday that WS/FCS will continue to rely on input from local infectious diseases experts Ohl, Dr. David Priest of Novant Health Inc. and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
Ohl already has cautioned that Monday is the cutoff for being able to go through the complete two-dose Pfizer regimen before the Aug. 23 first day for WS/FCS.
The two Pfizer doses typically are given three weeks apart, with another two weeks necessary for most of the immunity to occur.
Students in other public districts or private and religious schools may have needed to start the inoculation process even earlier than Monday.
NCDHHS has reported more than 123,000 children from birth to 17 years old having tested positive for COVID-19.
Because of the delta variant’s arrival, Priest is urging parents who have been reluctant to get vaccinated themselves to reconsider, especially if they have children younger than 12 in their home.
“If you are in a community where COVID is increasing, the delta variant is around and adults aren’t vaccinated at a high rate, then it will be safer for children to wear masks in those school settings," Priest said.
'Free the smiles'
The state Senate chose June 30 to pause legislation addressing whether K-12 students will be required to wear masks indoors for the 2021-22 school year.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said much of the legislation in the revamped Senate Bill 173 was acceptable to the Senate.
However, Krawiec recommended sending the bill to a concurrence committee, in part to give senators time to gain input from parents and other constituents.
The legislature is operating this week on a limited schedule following the Independence Day holiday.
The bill, titled “Free the Smiles Act,” would give public, private and religious K-12 governing boards “the executive authority to determine the use of face coverings and any appropriate exceptions ... during the instructional day on campus.”
The bill would allow the governor to issue an executive order requiring face covering for individual schools “to reduce the transmission of an airborne communicable disease during a state of an emergency.”
However, the proposed legislation would not allow “a statewide face covering requirement for public or nonpublic schools.”
Given that the bill restricts emergency executive authority, it is likely that Cooper would choose to veto the bill if it clears the legislature.
It would require school boards to define masking policies by an Aug. 1 deadline.
If no policy has been adopted by the deadline, students will not be required to mask. If a masking policy has been adopted by that deadline, the policy must be reconsidered for a vote each month.
“North Carolina students deserve a safe learning environment in which they can thrive, but what works for one school district may not work well for another,” House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said on June 23, referencing Republican talking points about Cooper’s pandemic emergency executive orders.
“Local school boards, with input from parents and teachers, are best suited to determine what works best for their own students.”
