Celebrating a trailblazer: One of the first Black surgeons to teach at Bowman Gray honored

Editor's note: This story was originally published on July 20, 2003. During Black History Month, the Journal is looking back at some of the people and places we've written about over the years.
Dr. Rembert Malloy, one of the first black surgeons to teach at what was then Bowman Gray School of Medicine, did something yesterday that he hadn't done in years.
As more than 50 friends and family members gathered to celebrate his 90th birthday, he wiped tears from his eyes.
"I was not a money-hungry doctor," Malloy said. "I loved to operate. ... I actually don't know why I lived to be this old. I know all these people here, and I remember when they were children."
People who came to his party at the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority house on Second Street paid tribute to the doctor who many in the community say was a trailblazer at a time when access to health care was segregated.
"He is one of the most accomplished citizens in Forsyth County," said Rep. Earline Parmon, who represents the 72nd District in the N.C. House. "Dr. Malloy has done more for this community than we could ever thank him for."
In the 1920s City Memorial Hospital — the precursor to Forsyth Medical Center — maintained a small building in the back for Black patients. There were 60 beds available, and Black doctors were permitted to see Black patients only during visiting hours. Black doctors did not have access to the hospital's operating room.
Black doctors and nurses obtained more privileges at Kate Bitting Reynolds Memorial Hospital when it opened in 1938, but white doctors served as staff physicians until the hospital was turned over to Black doctors in 1946.
In 1939, Dr. Malloy, who had just completed medical school at Howard University, came to Kate Bitting Reynolds hospital — or "Katie B." as so many doctors and patients at the time referred to it.
"He was an outstanding surgeon," said Dr. Ernest Hodge, 75, who also worked at the hospital. "He means a lot to this community and the medical staff at the old Katie B. hospital. We both went to Forsyth (Memorial Hospital) after it closed."
Though the availability of health care for African Americans improved in the 1960s and 1970s, prejudices continued. Dr. Malloy often came to the rescue of Black families who couldn't afford health care or whose conditions had been neglected. Sometimes, he treated people free of charge.
Parmon became emotional yesterday when she recalled how Malloy helped her when she was a young mother. In 1971, she had helped some other women fix a fried-chicken dinner at a local church, and by accident, some of the hot grease spilled on her.
"I was burned by the grease. I was hospitalized. As a Black woman, they wrapped me up and sent me home with no skin on my legs," Parmon said.
The burns became infected, and Malloy, who agreed to see her, worked for several months to help her.
"He did something like 20 skin grafts on me," Parmon said.
"I'm glad God chose to use him this way. Not only to save my life but the lives of many people in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County."
Mayor Allen Joines, who spoke at the party yesterday, said that the city has always valued Malloy.
"We have so many treasures in our community," Joines said. "Dr. Malloy, I would rank you as one of our treasures."
Parmon and Rep. Larry Womble, of the 72nd District in the N.C. House, presented Malloy with the highest honor a state resident can receive from the governor's office — the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
"We are in the presence of this giant of a human being," Womble said.