Celebrating a trailblazer: One of the first Black surgeons to teach at Bowman Gray honored

Editor's note: This story was originally published on July 20, 2003. During Black History Month, the Journal is looking back at some of the people and places we've written about over the years.

Dr. Rembert Malloy, one of the first black surgeons to teach at what was then Bowman Gray School of Medicine, did something yesterday that he hadn't done in years.

As more than 50 friends and family members gathered to celebrate his 90th birthday, he wiped tears from his eyes.

"I was not a money-hungry doctor," Malloy said. "I loved to operate. ... I actually don't know why I lived to be this old. I know all these people here, and I remember when they were children."

People who came to his party at the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority house on Second Street paid tribute to the doctor who many in the community say was a trailblazer at a time when access to health care was segregated.

"He is one of the most accomplished citizens in Forsyth County," said Rep. Earline Parmon, who represents the 72nd District in the N.C. House. "Dr. Malloy has done more for this community than we could ever thank him for."