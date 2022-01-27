Central Library in Winston-Salem may be named for late director Sprinkle-Hamlin

The Forsyth County Central Library may soon get a new name that honors the late Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who retired in 2019 after a library career of 40 years that saw her rise to become the first woman and first Black person to head the library system here.
Donna Staley, who chairs the library’s board of trustees, told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday that the library board is backing the request for the honor, because of Sprinkle-Hamlin’s accomplishments over the nearly 20-year span that Sprinkle-Hamlin led the system.
“She was a tireless advocate for the libraries and was a mentor to many in the field,” Staley said.
Sprinkle-Hamlin’s leadership of the N.C. Black Repertory Co. won her many accolades when she passed away on Jan. 3, but library advocates here want to make sure that her work for the Forsyth County Public Library is remembered.
Staley noted that Sprinkle-Hamlin oversaw the construction of new libraries in Lewisville in 2007 and in Kernersville in 2018. Sprinkle-Hamlin did much of the planning for the new library in Clemmons that opened in 2021, after her retirement.
“She also oversaw the complete renovation of Central Library, which reopened in 2017,” Staley said. “In addition, she created the first bookmobile service for Spanish-speaking residents, brought technology access to people with hearing and visual impairments, and spearheaded the creation of the Computer Training Bridge digital literacy program.”
County commissioners reacted favorably to the request during Thursday’s briefing, although Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt appeared to also get a favorable reaction to retaining the word “Central” in the library’s name, so that everyone understands it is the main branch.
As Commissioner Fleming El-Amin suggested, if the renaming goes through it would thus be the Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Central Library.
Although the renaming seems assured of wide support on the county board, commissioners also talked about a need to develop a policy for naming things in general. Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt said buildings or spaces in buildings have been named for former or serving commissioners, land donors, serving county employees and others.
The most recent naming honored the late commissioner Walter Marshall by having the headquarters of the Department of Social Services named for him.
“There’s not really a specific naming guideline that we are following,” Sanders-Pratt said. “It’s really been at the commissioners’ discretion over a variety of categories.”
The discussion about policy doesn’t seem likely to delay the renaming of the Central Library in Sprinkle-Hamlin’s honor.
Dave Plyler, the chairman of the county board, pointed out that the county is building a new courthouse that may need a name someday.
“Sometimes it is good to have a policy,” Plyler said. “I’m thinking of the courthouse. There are always folks talking to me, saying that we should name that for someone.”
