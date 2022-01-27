Central Library in Winston-Salem may be named for late director Sprinkle-Hamlin

The Forsyth County Central Library may soon get a new name that honors the late Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who retired in 2019 after a library career of 40 years that saw her rise to become the first woman and first Black person to head the library system here.

Donna Staley, who chairs the library’s board of trustees, told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday that the library board is backing the request for the honor, because of Sprinkle-Hamlin’s accomplishments over the nearly 20-year span that Sprinkle-Hamlin led the system.

“She was a tireless advocate for the libraries and was a mentor to many in the field,” Staley said.

Sprinkle-Hamlin’s leadership of the N.C. Black Repertory Co. won her many accolades when she passed away on Jan. 3, but library advocates here want to make sure that her work for the Forsyth County Public Library is remembered.

Staley noted that Sprinkle-Hamlin oversaw the construction of new libraries in Lewisville in 2007 and in Kernersville in 2018. Sprinkle-Hamlin did much of the planning for the new library in Clemmons that opened in 2021, after her retirement.