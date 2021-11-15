CEO of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina is leaving for Charlotte

Law has a longtime connection to the YMCA in Charlotte.

His grandfather, Hardy Liston, is a former Johnson C. Smith University president who served on the McCrorey YMCA’s board in the 1950s. Law also oversaw the development of the Stratford Richardson and Dowd YMCA branches in 2006.

After graduating from West Charlotte High School, Law attended Central Piedmont Community College before transferring to Gardner-Webb University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in social science. In 2007, CPCC honored Law with the Richard H. Hagemeyer Award for his outstanding achievements in the community.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte, with 17 branches, said it has seen a leveling of membership numbers this year, but they’re just over half of what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its day and overnight camp programs had a successful summer, serving thousands of kids at nearly full capacity, the YMCA said. Membership and programming fees represent 90% of the Y’s revenue, of which $40 million was lost in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

“I’m excited to welcome Stan and know he’s the right person coming to our Y at the right time,” Theresa Drew, board chair of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, said. “The board is confident in Stan’s ability to lead our Y through this challenging time and to position us well for the future.”