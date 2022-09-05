Chance of showers and storms most of the week in Forsyth County

Forecasters expect a chance of showers and storms every day this week through Saturday.

“It’s not looking like a severe storm threat,” said James Danco, a meteorologist based in Raleigh with the National Weather Service. “If anything, maybe, a heavy rain threat.”

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Triad had received about a half-inch of rain. Local amounts of rain could be higher.

Danco said there is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall in the Forsyth County area Monday and Tuesday, where some isolated flooding is possible, but forecasters are not expecting widespread flooding.

“A cold front is going to be approaching and moving in Tuesday night and will stall out south of the area through the end of the week,” Danco said.

He added that a strong, southwesterly upper-level wind flow was helping to draw moisture on Monday from the deep South in the Gulf of Mexico into this area.

“I think temperatures this week should be fairly close to average,” Danco said. “It looks like highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday."

He expects temperatures to be in the upper 70s starting Thursday into the weekend.

There were a handful of wrecks in Winston-Salem on Monday, including one at U.S. 311 North and I-40 and another at U.S. 52 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that resulted in traffic backups.

It was not immediately known if weather was a factor in the wrecks.