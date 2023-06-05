Throughout the nearly 30-year history of downtown Winston-Salem's life-sciences hub, the cliché that the "only constant is change" is not only applicable, but an embraced mantra.

That was a critical recognition from supporters of what has evolved into Innovation Quarter, according to Graydon Pleasants, who is preparing to retire on June 30 after 20 years as its head of development.

"Throughout these 20 years, there's always been a new change, new development, as well as a global pandemic no one saw coming," Pleasants said. "The ability to adapt and change the environment around you is what helps you succeed. We were able to help our tenants stick around long enough to come out the other end."

Pleasants was hired in fall 2001 by Dr. Richard Dean and Doug Edgeton, then-leaders of Wake Forest University Health Sciences, to help acquire the land and space necessary to launch a university hub of biosciences and technology.

A series of pivotal building donations by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., highlighted by what became Wake Forest BioTech Place and the adjacent Bailey Power Plant, took the renovations from concept to reality even though it was several years for each to reach fruition.

Over time, Pleasants helped accumulate 337 acres for Innovation Quarter with more than 2.1 million square feet of office, laboratory, residential, restaurant and retail space.

When asked where IQ is — applying the nine-inning baseball analogy — Pleasants said the "seventh-inning stretch," when there is a slight pause in the game to allow fans to stand and stretch, and players to get a quick breather.

"We're at a place in this game, if you will, where we have established the groundwork, the critical mass, the reality of our accomplishments," Pleasants explained. "We've come a long way from skeptical incredulity to 'Wow, this is real.'

However, Pleasants stressed that "the hard work is never over, the early heavy lifting is done."

Steady hand

Pleasants has been credited by many as the person who built working relationships on behalf of Innovation Quarter with local, state and federal government institutions, but globally as well.

As a result, Innovation Quarter has become not only a leading life science research district since 2001, but also a catalyst for the “work, live, learn, play” concept that spawned several apartment complexes, restaurants and retail spaces into a once deteriorating downtown section.

There's been about $900 million in public and private money spent on Innovation Quarter infrastructure and renovations over the past 20 years.

Pleasants said what has made Innovation Quarter attractive to non-medical groups is how the life-sciences sector provides a nurturing ecosystem.

A 2022 analysis found 3,883 direct jobs within the district's confines, as well as an overall $1.6 billion economic impact.

"The orchestration of that effort has been a great pleasure," Pleasants said.

"I'm continually impressed by the resources within this community and the growing awareness that Winston-Salem is a very different city than it was when we began to lose those traditional manufacturing jobs and suffer a number of economic blows.

"We're now in a new chapter, and the city can create its own opportunities and support so many entrepreneurial efforts that could become significant players in their sectors."

Wake Forest BioTech role

After carefully navigating through two recessions that temporarily dried up capital investment interest, Innovation Quarter and Pleasants reached a pivotal litmus test when plans for Wake Forest BioTech Place were disclosed in June 2010.

It took until February 2012 to complete the dramatic renovation into a $106 million, 242,000-square-foot center that debuted with great fanfare. It was filled with life-sciences laboratories, offices and other uses transferred from the main campus.

"People couldn't quite envision its impact because it was surrounded by other older, unused buildings," Pleasants recalled. "When it opened, and everyone saw the amazing transformation, it spurred activity in an area where they had been none for awhile."

In terms of the renovated Bailey Power Plant that debuted in February 2018, Pleasants said it quickly became a symbol of Innovation Quarter's reality and promise. About $40 million in renovation expenses and capital investment were spent on converting the coal-fired, steam-generating 111,479-square-foot facility.

"We were able to take an empty shell and turn it into a blank canvass," Pleasants described. "Creative minds were brought in to imagine what was possible — a wide perspective on what you could do with such a building. We knew that Bailey Power Plant is not a normal building, but having already proven our concept, it became easier to attract new investment and the tenants."

Global validation

The pandemic provided a silver-lining to how quickly Innovation Quarter became a relevant player among the world's innovation districts.

In June 2019, Innovation Quarter became an inaugural member of the Global Institute on Innovation Districts — one of six chosen to serve on the initial steering committee along with Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Melbourne, Australia, New York, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

Pleasants shared how he and other district officials participated in global conference calls that were designed to help emerging groups survive the pandemic financially while moving their research and production forward.

"It was another reinforcement that we are on the right path and that we measured up on a global scale," Pleasants said. "I would never have imagined that when I started."

Pleasants said another promising factor for the district's future is diversifying the community workforce so that it is not dependent on a few large corporations.

"Those successes give investors and developers confidence because it's real and sustainable in terms of investment and jobs, which leads to momentum for the next steps, such as Phase II," Pleasants said.

In June 2021, officials outlined a plan for Phase II, proposing up to 10 new buildings with an additional 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use development on a 28-acre site on both sides of Research Parkway and abutting U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway.

Phase II includes plans for up to 450 residential units and a dedicated 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space similar to the mixed-use pattern used in Phase I.

In October, district officials began their attempt to jumpstart Phase II, but lingering are a supply-chain crisis, labor shortages and inflation on infrastructure costs.

"The overall trends of where young people want to work and live is not only one that IQ and its supporters have benefited from," Pleasants said.

"It's also a reward for recognizing early the trend and taking steps to encourage it."

Learning from failure

Pleasants said it is not counter-intuitive or contradictory to suggest that IQ had assisted the local community and tenants by showing how to overcome failure as much as generate successes.

"One of the things I'm hoping this community has learned is that failure is a good thing because failure is how you learn," Pleasants said.

"In the early days (of IQ), it was 'oh, my goodness they failed, rub your hands and say tut-tut.' "Now, if you're not failing, you're not trying."

Pleasants cited as examples local publicly traded biotechnology companies Targacept Inc. and Tengion Inc., both of which showed research promise, but ran out of funds before reaching a breakthrough.

Some of Tengion's research into kidney disease was acquired during federal bankruptcy process by former Tengion executives, and has become a major factor in the clinical trials of ProKidney Corp. of Winston-Salem.

ProKidney, based at 3929 Westpoint Blvd. Suite G, is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 80 employees.

According to a Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ legal notice Monday, ProKidney would spend up to $458 million on a production facility and create 330 jobs. Guilford officials were told the company is considering acquiring a location off Greenbourne Drive.

Guilford commissioners were to hold a public hearing Thursday on the ProKidney's $15.3 million performance-based incentive request. It is likely requesting a similar amount from the Greensboro City Council.

The commissioners’ notice also cited potential state incentives, which typically signals a company is considering out-of-state options.

"The future of the Tengion research remains to be seen, but ProKidney opting to expand in the Triad is a win for our area," Pleasants said.

Metropolitan Village

Pleasants touted IQ's involvement, along with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, in east Winston-Salem's Metropolitan Village.

The $65 million mixed-use development adjacent to United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church will contain a dedicated space for community wellness services from Baptist. Another Baptist development involves the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity moving its headquarters to the development.

It is part of the church’s “Beyond the Sanctuary” ministry headlined by 324 new residential units first announced in March.

The property where the complex will be developed is owned by several entities: The church owns part of the land, while most of it is owned by National Investors of the Triad LLC and Seeyah III LLC and under a long-term lease to First West End LLC, a corporation formed from the church for the redevelopment. Another church, First Calvary Church of Winston-Salem, owns a small part of the property and is leasing it to the development long-term.

The project represents the first major step in bringing to life the East End Master Plan, a city effort that is designed to connect some of Winston-Salem’s lower-income neighborhoods to the east of U.S. 52 with the high-tech aspirations of the IQ on the west side of that highway.

"The concept around Metropolitan Village, particularly the public health element, is particularly compelling," Pleasants said.

"I would wager that if it works well, it will end up being a national model for how you get health care in effective ways to communities that have been overlooked ... that is respectful and allows those folks to self-determine their health and provides support.

"That's a very delicate process, and that's why I think it is so remarkable we've come this far," Pleasants said. "We were not the driver, but trying to hold the parties together long enough for them to see a common vision and come together."

Legacy thoughts

Pleasants said he chose retirement now that Innovation Quarter is reaching "critical mass with global recognition of its reputation and economic impact."

"The thing that is closest to my heart is Bailey Park," he said. "We spent so much time and effort to get it just right with the purpose to bring the community together, whether for business or social good or health, and people are active and enjoying themselves.

"Everyone is welcome ... a community living room that is a small metaphor for what Innovation Quarter is on a broader basis."

As far as the next chapter, Pleasants said "the wise way forward is to stop what you're doing, let that clear out of your system and then talk about what you're going to do next. Any other answer right now is wrapped up in a perspective that I sit in currently — my Innovation Quarter perspective.

"It will take as long as it takes, and the ability to be flexible in dealing with whatever comes your way is the way I live my life."