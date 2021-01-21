Change of schedule for high-schoolers: Freshmen will return Feb. 1, other grades will follow in three weeks, school board decides

Only a fraction of the county's high school students will return to their schools on Monday under a modified reopening plan that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education passed at a special called meeting on Thursday.

The reopening plan that the board passed in November had called for all high school students to return.

Instead, students in career technical education will return on Monday, followed by about 2,500 freshmen on Feb. 1. The other three high school grades will return on Feb. 22.

The decision to delay grades 10-12 was a compromise to Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus' recommendation that the district delay the return of all high school students until Feb. 22 to give school leaders a chance to review and analyze some of their mitigation strategies and contact-tracing efforts.

The new reopening plan passed 6-2, with board members Andrea Bramer and Elisabeth Motsinger voting against it. They were in favor of McManus' recommendation to return high school students on Feb. 22.

