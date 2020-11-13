Changes in COVID-19 hospitalization metrics lead to pandemic daily high for North Carolina

North Carolina reached another daily high for hospitalizations statewide — at 1,423 — related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this instance, however, the state Department of Health and Human Services forewarned Thursday that Friday's report would reflect two one-time metric changes.
The first involves the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revising its criteria for reporting COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Previously, the CDC required hospitals to report patients only when they were under isolation precautions, which is typically a maximum of 21 days. The CDC now requires hospitalizations be reported for the entire length of stay.
"As a result, it is likely that North Carolina will see a one-time increase in hospitalizations and a continued higher number under the new definition," DHHS said.
The previous pandemic high for hospitalizations was 1,279, reported Thursday and July 22.
The Triad region was reported Friday with 398 COVID-19 patients, highest of any region in the state. The 17-county region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, comprises Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
The second DHHS one-time change is that it "modified the time that the data are pulled for the dashboard."
"As a result, there will be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, as the data will cover 10 hours, as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period."
The Friday report listed 1,779 new cases for an overall total of 305,223.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
A pandemic daily high of 3,119 was reported Wednesday. Since Oct. 15, 13 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide, increasing the overall total to 4,720.
Forsyth updates
Forsyth had 88 new cases in the daily count reported Friday for an overall total of 10,562 since mid-March.
The daily high for the pandemic was reported Thursday at 178.
As of Friday, Forsyth has experienced 18 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
"I think our cases will slowly continue to go up in our area until we have something new and different that changes how we interact as people,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday.
There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths in Forsyth, with the total still at 137. Forsyth experienced its largest daily count of COVID-19 related deaths with eight reported Tuesday.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 2:15 p.m. Friday: 8,842 out of 10,562, or 83.7%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of 2:15 p.m. Friday: 1,583.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest available): 261,719, or 88.8%.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Wednesday (latest day available): 7.7% out of about 1,650 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.
DHHS reported there were 35,184 tests statewide Thursday, raising the overall total to 4.52 million.
State update
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 73.6% from 175,815 to 305,223 as of 1 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 63.4% from 2,889 to 4,720.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 42.2% from 214,684 to 305,223. The death toll is up by 30.8% from 3,608 to 4,720.
Because statewide COVID-19 numbers “remain stubbornly high,” Cooper extended Phase Three pandemic-related restrictions by three weeks, through at least Dec. 4.
Executive Order No. 176 reduces indoor mass-gathering capacity from 25 to 10 individuals, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings. It does not affect restaurants’ 50% indoor capacity limitations, outdoor bar capacity, religious worship services and other gatherings, or K-12 schools or universities.
“Everything remains on the table” when it comes to tightening or easing restrictions, Cooper cautioned.
