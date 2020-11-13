Changes in COVID-19 hospitalization metrics lead to pandemic daily high for North Carolina

The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.

The second DHHS one-time change is that it "modified the time that the data are pulled for the dashboard."

"As a result, there will be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, as the data will cover 10 hours, as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period."

The Friday report listed 1,779 new cases for an overall total of 305,223.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

A pandemic daily high of 3,119 was reported Wednesday. Since Oct. 15, 13 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.

There were 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide, increasing the overall total to 4,720.

Forsyth updates

Forsyth had 88 new cases in the daily count reported Friday for an overall total of 10,562 since mid-March.

The daily high for the pandemic was reported Thursday at 178.