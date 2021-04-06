Charles Donohoe, Proud Boys leader and Kernersville resident, pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges. Detention hearing scheduled.

He also reiterated messages from other Proud Boys leaders that members should not wear colors associated with Proud Boys and communicated logistics about where members would meet on Jan. 6 and how they would communicate. Prosecutors also allege that Donohoe went past barriers and into the Capitol’s restricted perimeter and made his way to the front of the group. And Donohoe is shown on video carrying a riot shield that Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola stole from a Capitol Police officer. Donohoe sent a message to the Telegram messaging group, saying, “Got a riot shield!”

Donohoe was there when rioters made a final push to reach the Capitol, pushing through law-enforcement officers in an effort to go up the stairs to the west terrace of the Capitol building. Pezzola was then able to use the riot shield he had stolen to break a large window. Breaking that window allowed the rioters to get into the building.

More than an hour later, at 3:38 p.m., Donohoe announced over Telegram, “We are regrouping with a second force.” But that plan failed, according to another message from Donohoe where he said the National Guard and “DHS agents” were coming.

Donohoe celebrated the events at the Capitol, saying over Telegram, “I stood on that front line the entire time and pushed it twice.”

Then after the Jan. 6 event, as other Proud Boys members were being arrested, he asked over Telegram, “Want me to nuke it?” He was directed to destroy communications. Ten minutes later, he was told, “That didn’t nuke it lol” and then “you gotta nuke it.” A few minutes later, Donohoe wrote, “Hmmm.”

