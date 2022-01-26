Charlie Shelton, 'old school' entrepreneur and prominent Winston-Salem and Charlotte businessman, has died. He was 86.

Charles Madison Shelton Sr., a prominent developer at the center of some of the largest projects in the Triad and North Carolina for decades, has died at age 86.
Shelton died Jan. 22 from complications of Alzheimer's disease at a retirement community in Charlotte, said his son, Chip Shelton.
"He was just a man of integrity and honesty," Chip Shelton said. "He was probably the smartest man I that ever met."
Shelton (widely known as "Charlie"), was a native of Mount Airy. He and his brother, Ed Shelton, launched Fortis Homes of King in 1962, and then established King Sash and Door Co. and Carolina Distribution Services.
In 1977, they started two of their best known companies: Shelco, a general contractor company in Winston-Salem, and the Shelton Cos., a private real estate and investment firm.
They returned to their home turf in 2000 when they opened Shelton Vineyards in Dobson.
From their start building $15,000 homes in the 1960s, the brothers expanded into shopping centers, dormitories and multimillion-dollar commercial parks.
Within Forsyth County, the Shelton Cos. developed Madison Park, Sara Lee Corp., Consolidated Center, Republic Square Office Park and the First Stratford Building, all as office properties, the Journal reported in December 1990.
The Shelton Cos. also developed Northridge Business Park, Grassy Creek Business Park and Hampton Industrial Park, which are industrial properties in Forsyth County.
In April 1991, Charlie and Ed Shelton moved the headquarters of the Shelton Cos. to Charlotte because they wanted to be closer to the investment and banking activity there.
The Shelton brothers helped transform Charlotte with projects such as the 46-story Hearst Tower (now the Truist Center) and the 32-story Three Wells Fargo Center, the Charlotte Observer reported on Monday.
As a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation, Charlie Shelton helped push through spending for several major road projects in Forsyth County, including the Interstate 40 bypass, the Silas Creek Parkway extension and a U.S. 52 project in Lexington.
He was the finance chairman of Gov. Jim Martin's re-election campaign in 1988.
He was also involved with numerous other organizations and causes, including Wake Forest University and the Winston-Salem Foundation.
For his contributions, Shelton was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the highest honors a North Carolina resident can receive, and was inducted into the North Carolina Business Hall of Fame
Charlie Shelton "made quite an impact in Winston-Salem and Charlotte and across the state," said Ed Shelton, his brother. "He was a very determined man. When he made up his mind to do something, he made sure he got it done."
"He was a very caring person," Ed Shelton said. "He tried to help people within our different companies. He liked to see people progress and move forward."
Charlie Shelton "thought about helping others in every decision he made," Chip Shelton said. "He was the most unselfish person I ever met."
Ed Rose, a Winston-Salem native who lives in Charlotte, said he began his career working with Charlie Shelton in 1983.
"I spent my career at Shelco," said Rose, who is the chief executive officer at Shelco. "He and his brother, Ed, thought enough of the senior management group to sell Shelco to us in 2003 instead of just putting their company on the auction block.
"That meant a great deal to us," Rose said.
Rose described Charlie Shelton as an "old school" person and a very detailed-oriented one.
"His word was his bond," Rose said.
