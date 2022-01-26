Charlie Shelton, 'old school' entrepreneur and prominent Winston-Salem and Charlotte businessman, has died. He was 86.

Charlie Shelton "made quite an impact in Winston-Salem and Charlotte and across the state," said Ed Shelton, his brother. "He was a very determined man. When he made up his mind to do something, he made sure he got it done."

"He was a very caring person," Ed Shelton said. "He tried to help people within our different companies. He liked to see people progress and move forward."

Charlie Shelton "thought about helping others in every decision he made," Chip Shelton said. "He was the most unselfish person I ever met."

Ed Rose, a Winston-Salem native who lives in Charlotte, said he began his career working with Charlie Shelton in 1983.

"I spent my career at Shelco," said Rose, who is the chief executive officer at Shelco. "He and his brother, Ed, thought enough of the senior management group to sell Shelco to us in 2003 instead of just putting their company on the auction block.

"That meant a great deal to us," Rose said.

Rose described Charlie Shelton as an "old school" person and a very detailed-oriented one.

"His word was his bond," Rose said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.