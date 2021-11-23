Charlotte council approves funding for Atrium innovation district project

A proposed Atrium Health $1.5 billion innovation district received Monday the approval of the Charlotte City Council for its share of about $75 million in public funding for infrastructure initiatives.

The innovation district would be built near the planned Wake Forest School of Medicine slated to open in 2024.

The $75 million public investment consists of $60 million in tax increment grants and $15 million in bonds that will be reimbursed.

About $38.6 million is being asked of Mecklenburg County and about $36.4 million from the council.

With the council's approval, Charlotte city manager Marcus Jones can begin negotiating an agreement with Atrium.

The commissioners could vote on Atrium's proposal by the end of the month.

The county grants essentially would serve as property-tax reimbursements to help pay for a $28 million, 800-space parking deck in the district.

Part of the Atrium and Wexford pitch to the commissioners is that the county still would have about an $18 million property-tax gain over the 13-year period, plus an additional $5 million annual “in perpetuity,” Atrium chief executive Eugene Woods told commissioners.