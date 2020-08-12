Artist renderings of the proposed Wake Forest School of Medicine campus in Charlotte were unveiled Tuesday at Atrium Health's quarterly Board of Commissioners meeting.
Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist announced April 10, 2019, they had signed a memorandum of understanding with the primary goal of “creating a next-generation academic health care system.”
The initial goal was to debut the Charlotte medical school campus in 2021 or 2022.
On Tuesday during a brief update on the planned collaboration, Eugene Woods, Atrium's chief executive, presented renderings of a seven-story building.
Woods cited a study conducted by Pittsburgh health-care consultant Tripp Umbach that estimated the Charlotte medical school "could help generate more than 20,000 high-paying jobs and have a $2.5 billion economic impact" by 2040.
Woods said the medical school could have 1,600 educators and 3,200 “learners.”
"Together, we will create a 'Silicon Valley for Healthcare,' where innovation meets broad clinical expertise," the presentation said.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, dean of the medical school and Wake Forest Baptist's chief executive, said in a statement Wednesday, "We are enthused about the continuing development, design and ultimate opening of a second campus of Wake Forest School of Medicine.”
On Nov. 1, the systems executed an agreement they called “one more step in a series of milestones.” They have not commented on the joint public collaboration since.
The collaboration requires the approval of regulatory agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission.
The proposed combination was projected in November to be completed by March 31. Woods said at the Atrium board meeting in February he expected an FTC decision by mid-2020.
Business North Carolina quoted Woods as saying Tuesday that more information will be forthcoming later this year.
Media outlets in Charlotte reported in February that Atrium’s board approved a resolution to secure a revolving line of credit that would allow the system to borrow up to $750 million to finance operations and improvements related to the pandemic.
The systems said in a question-and-answer post April 10, 2019, that “the goal is that upon signing a definitive agreement together, Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest University will immediately convene a team to start the work of bringing a modern, innovative, cost-effective and sustainable top-20 school of medicine to the Charlotte area.”
However, they have not ruled out a much larger collaboration.
On Nov. 4, the systems pledged to build a multi-faceted tower on the main Wake Forest Baptist campus in Winston-Salem and an eye institute. That plans also require FTC approval.
The tower would house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit and would be built on the main Ardmore campus atop an existing parking deck. It would feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
The eye institute would be built in the southern district of the Innovation Quarter. That district is anchored primarily by the Center for Design Innovation.
Wake Forest Baptist has not disclosed a start date or a cost estimate for either project. The eye institute "will be funded through philanthropic gifts, which will be matched by funds provided by the proposed strategic combination," Wake Forest Baptist said.
The open-ended nature of negotiations between Wake Forest University and Atrium has raised concerns about the future of Wake Forest Baptist and its medical school in Winston-Salem.
The local concern about the Charlotte campus is that it could eventually draw resources from the Winston-Salem campus or even lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem.
Freischlag said on April 10, 2019, that she and the majority of the existing medical school faculty would remain in Winston-Salem and that the Charlotte medical school would gain new faculty and use providers within the Atrium hospital system.
