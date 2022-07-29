Check your tickets: Here's tonight's Mega Millions numbers

Tonight's winning Mega Millions numbers:
13-36-45-57-67 MB:14
Megaplier: 2x
A local social justice organization will stage a protest Saturday at a Winston-Salem beauty supply store after videos posted on social media s…
Soccer star Hope Solo pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired in an incident in late March where Winston-Salem police found her passed…
Winston-Salem police are investigating after a gun was fired inside the Belk store at Hanes Mall early Sunday night. No one was injured and no…
A woman’s body found Thursday in a creek near Salem Lake was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and iden…
The 34-year-old victim told officers someone in a passing vehicle shot him in the side of the head.
Gunfire erupted on the parking of the McDonald's at Hanes Mall on Friday, and two cars were struck by stray bullets, Winston-Salem police said.
A woman was arrested Sunday after Winston-Salem police said she stabbed a Food Lion employee in the chest and tried to rob him while he was in…
The wording is precise, the meaning unambiguous. The Cloverdale Ace Hardware store is closing at the end of the week after an 11-year run.
KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man died Sunday when another vehicle crossed the center line and collided with his pickup truck head on, the N.C…
An estimated 2 million gallons of gasoline leaked into a Mecklenburg County nature preserve in August 2020, a pipeline company said Friday in …
