GREENSBORO — The owner of Cheesecakes by Alex is voluntarily taking the restaurant back to Phase One of the COVID-19 restrictions, offering takeout and delivery only.
Alex Amoroso made the announcement on the business's Facebook page Sunday night, citing the rise of COVID-19 cases and noting that other Greensboro restaurants have been forced to close temporarily because of cases of the coronavirus.
Here's the full announcement:
With the current rise in covid around us we are voluntarily going back to phase one at the bakery effective Monday.
We will still be open Monday thru Sunday but will not have seating available. We will have carryout, curbside pickup online ordering from our website or Doordash delivery with mandatory masks for guests and staff. This is my best attempt to protect both my staff and our customers. I apologize for the inconvenience but we are trying our best to find a path through this without having to shut down due to infections like our friends at Hops and Natty Greens have had to do. Our hours will remain the same, Sunday thru Thursday we will close at 9pm and Friday and Saturday we close at 10pm. As soon as we feel its safe for everyone we will reopen seating in the dining room.
Take care and be safe.
Alex
On Saturday, Natty Greene's announced it was closing temporarily because an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the restaurant at 345 S. Elm St. The company also temporarily closed its Brewhouse tap room at 1918 W. Gate City Blvd. as a precaution.
Earlier last week, Hops Burger Bar also announced it would temporarily close all three of its locations after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 at its restaurant at 2138 Lawndale Drive.
