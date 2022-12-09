 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cherry Street closed for utility repair

  • 0

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has closed Cherry Street between 23rd Street and Burton Street for an emergency repair.

Officials said work should be completed by 5 p.m. today, weather permitting.

Detours are in place. Motorists should use alternate routes.

Melissa Hall
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The price of winning Uganda's Ebola battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert