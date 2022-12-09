Cherry Street closed for utility repair

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has closed Cherry Street between 23rd Street and Burton Street for an emergency repair.
Officials said work should be completed by 5 p.m. today, weather permitting.
Detours are in place. Motorists should use alternate routes.
Melissa Hall
Melissa Hall
